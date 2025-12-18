Service Coordinator (72241)
Do you have experience of working with several stakeholders at the same time? Are you good at communicating and are a detail-oriented person who also can see the bigger picture? Then we have the position for you! Vestas is looking for a Service Coordinator in Malmö!
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Service Admin Sweden
Vestas Northern & Central Europe is a Sales Business Unit of Vestas responsible for sales, project construction, and service in Northern Europe. Our service organisation in Sweden works in a professional and efficient way to secure the operation and maintenance of our customers' turbines.The aim of the role is to support the business and its growth by handling administrative tasks in regards to; Accounts receivable, accounts payable, technicians & office staff and van hand tools.
Responsibilities
The job will, amongst others include:
Handle and administer accounts payable related tasks such as maintaining vendors and PO in the system
Matching PO with invoices, including performing goods receipt for correct payment to suppliers
Support Technicians and Office staff in administrative tasks such as IT equipment, PPE, Onboarding and Health checks
Support and handle training related administration ensuring our Technicians have the correct trainings and knowledge to perform their tasks
Support and follow up on FRAME, rental, leasing, local supply agreements
Qualifications
Finance related education or relevant experience
Good in English and Swedish language both written and orally
Computer literate and good skills in Microsoft office
SAP literate
Competencies
Efficiently handles tasks and manages daily responsibilities with a systematic and organized approach, while also maintaining a keen focus on precision
Finance knowledge and understanding
Ability to communicate on different levels and with different stakeholders in Vestas
Process minded approach but still very solution orientated
Self-disciplined and proficient at organizing one's own responsibilities
Basic contract knowledge
Basic understanding of the Service business
What we offer
We offer an exciting job with great opportunities for professional and personal development in an inspiring, collaborative, and international work environment in the renewable energy sector. We believe in the importance of initiative, personal responsibility, and harmonizing creativity with quality in every project. You will have good opportunities to build your career in Vestas, when demonstrating aspiration, capacity, and potential.
Additional information
Your primary work location will be Malmö, Sweden.You should expect some travel activity, approximately 3 days per year.
If the above match your skills and qualifications, please apply no later than 28.12.2025. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
