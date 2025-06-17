Service at O'Learys
O'learys Trademark AB / Servitörsjobb / Solna Visa alla servitörsjobb i Solna
2025-06-17
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos O'learys Trademark AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Ekerö
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Service at O'Learys [location]
About the position: Your primary role as a server at O'Learys [location] is to ensure that our guests have an outstanding experience when they visit us. This means consistently focusing on the guests, welcoming and engaging with each one, being attentive and helpful, and professionally handling their requests! You'll assist guests with their tables, present the menu, take orders, serve food and beverages, and provide excellent service throughout their visit.
About you: We are looking for someone who values equality and respect for both colleagues and guests. Your passion for food, service, and creating memorable guest experiences will be crucial in your role with us. We seek someone who will take pride in being a member of the O'Learys family and who strives to maintain high standards and quality in everything you do, both individually and as part of our team.
The responsibilities include:
Serving food and beverages according to the service sequence
Welcoming and greeting guests with a smile, guiding them to tables or activities in the absence of the head waiter
Presenting the menu and promotions to guests
Ensuring guests receive the best possible service and overall experience
Taking orders via iPad and delivering accurate orders to the kitchen
Complying with alcohol laws and checking IDs for guests under 25
Handling guest payments and providing receipts upon completed transactions
Notifying responsible or security staff if a guest has consumed too much alcohol or creates an inappropriate atmosphere
Actively promoting add-ons and upselling items like dipping sauces, appetizers, drinks, and desserts
Informing guests about our activities and other offers in a friendly and welcoming manner
Setting up and preparing the venue before opening/closing, following service routines and manuals carefully
Clearing tables, cleaning, and disposing of trash in designated areas
Ensuring service stations are well-organized and stocked
Supporting all areas of the restaurant, such as dishwashing, greeting, activities, kitchen, bar, and nightclub
Leaving iPads, cash registers, and card terminals in good condition and ensuring cash balances are accurate
Desired experience and qualities:
At least one year of work experience as a server in a restaurant or bar, with solid cash-handling experience
Fluent in spoken and written *language*
*Education*
Relationship-builder, stress-resilient, and enjoys working as part of a team
Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously
Problem-solver focused on creating a positive experience for guests
Passionate about food, beverages, sports, and people
Does this sound like a match for you?
Don't hesitate to apply today, as interviews are conducted on a rolling basis. For questions about the position, please contact [contact person (email address)]. We look forward to hearing from you!
What do we offer?
Personal growth
Possible career opportuinities
Start: According to agreement
Scope of work: *50-100%*
Working hours: According to agreement
Location: *CITY*
About O'Learys
O'Learys is more than just a restaurant. It's an entertainment hub that, beyond a love for sports, food, drinks, and a great atmosphere, serves as a meeting place packed with activities and entertainment every day of the week. Alongside our extensive activity offerings for all ages, we also host live events and concerts featuring some of the biggest DJs, bands, and artists. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare O'learys Trademark AB
(org.nr 556658-2895), http://www.olearystrademark.com/ Arbetsplats
O'Learys Jobbnummer
9392183