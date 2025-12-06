SEO Specialist
2025-12-06
About the role
We're looking for an SEO Specialist who enjoys turning analysis into real impact - someone who understands the full SEO stack and can move between technical questions, content optimisation and broader digital strategy.
In this role, you'll lead SEO analysis across several clients and guide them with clear, practical recommendations. Your work will span technical SEO, on-page optimisation and off-page insights, and you'll regularly support site migrations, platform updates and multi-market rollouts.
You'll collaborate closely with developers, designers and content specialists, and you'll have a strong voice in shaping how solutions are implemented - we believe SEO should be built in early, not patched on afterwards. Most of the content work will be optimisation and restructuring, while our content team handles deeper copywriting.
You'll be part of a supportive team of analysts and SEOs who enjoy solving problems together and aren't afraid to dig into complex structures when needed.
We believe you have
3+ years of hands-on SEO experience
Solid understanding of technical SEO, on-page and content optimisation
Experience working in a CMS (Optimizely is a plus)
Confidence analysing and presenting insights using tools like Ahrefs, Google
Search Console, Looker Studio and Screaming Frog
The ability to evaluate and optimise content (even if you won't write everything yourself)
Strong communication skills in both Swedish and English is a must
We'll be extra excited if you also have
Experience working with SEM
Experience with multilingual or multi-market environments
Basic knowledge of HTML, CSS or similar
Even if you don't check every box - apply anyway. The way you think, learn and communicate matters as well.
What we offer
An international environment where different perspectives strengthen our work
Annual company trips (this year's destination: Mumbai)
Learning sessions
Access to an external coach
A hybrid setup - two days in the office, the rest flexible
A healthy, people-first view on well-being and work-life balance
About us
We're a digital growth consultancy working closely with clients such as Toyota, Isadora, Fabege and Electrolux. With 60+ colleagues across Sweden and Mumbai, we combine strategy, design, tech and content to help clients grow digitally.
Practical info
Start: As soon as possible (depending on notice period)
Scope: Full-time
Contract: Permanent
Location: Stockholm (Sveavägen 31) or Malmö (Norra Vallgatan 64)
Office hours: Hybrid - we always meet on Wednesdays and then minimum one more day that you plan y
We review applications continuously and close the process once we've found the right person.
