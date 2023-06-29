SEO Specialist
2023-06-29
HAYPP GROUP
We address one of the world's biggest problems - how to end smoking. There are 1,1 billion smokers in the world. Around 8 million people die every year from smoking-related diseases. Our goal is to significantly reduce death rates, save lives and inspire people to choose healthier enjoyment. How? By offering people safer nicotine online.
Haypp Group is one of the Nordics' leading e-commerce groups with ten store brands, present in seven countries where we serve more than 1 million active consumers. Through brands such as Snusbolaget.se, Northerner.com, Nicokick.com etc., we sell nicotine pouches as well as Swedish style snus online. With our headquarters located on Östgötagatan in Stockholm we are 150 team members mainly but not exclusively based in Sweden. Also, we are an innovative and fast-moving company that is growing rapidly, driving sustainable business and are changing the world in the process. We are currently on an exciting expansion journey, converting more and more smokers to healthier alternatives across all our markets globally.
THE ROLE
You will join our kick-ass Customer Acquisition team (part of our marketing organization) responsible for driving all traffic to our e-commerce stores. In this role you will play a crucial role in the execution of organic search. You will get the chance to be part of setting the SEO strategy for Haypp, including managing all SEO activities, link building and keyword strategy to increase rankings. We are one of the market leaders in SEO practices and you will work with best-in-class colleagues that can offer loads of knowledge exchange.
The demand for healthier alternatives to smoking has never been higher. To make Haypp Group excel you'll work closely with all other functions within the marketing department (you'll get support from copywriters, web editors, store owners, paid marketing specialists etc.), but also with a lot of other stakeholders around the organization. As we are scaling there is a lot of potential, both in terms of growing on a personal level, but also in getting opportunities to work with completely new and unexplored markets. As of now we are operating on 8 different markets but are planning to add a number to that list in a close future.
Be prepared to start fiddling around with some other languages than Swedish and English! If you are all about SEO and looking for a real challenge we have got the thing for you!
WHAT WE WANT FROM YOU
For the role as SEO Specialist we are looking for a passionate and data driven search marketer with extensive background in strategic SEO, technical SEO, and content strategy. We expect you to come with a strong understanding of the evolution of search and the benefits of thinking about search holistically.
In order to succeed in this role, we believe that you possess the following qualifications:
Solid experience from working with SEO for more than 3 years
Experience of managing SEO projects with different stakeholders
Ability to perform technical SEO audits and health-checks
Ability to perform keyword research, on-page optimization and content recommendations
Competitive performance - in technical SEO, offsite SEO and onsite SEO/content - for opportunities, and potential threats
Good understanding of content- and link audits.
Experience from working in SEO-tools such as Ahrefs, Screaming Frog and Google Search Console
Bonus qualifications:
Experience in international SEO
Develop ad hoc reports in various platforms (e.g. Google Sheets, Data Studio etc)
Reporting skills / strong analytical skills
WHAT WE OFFER
We are a value driven company with our values Badass Teamwork, Encourage Innovation, No Douchebags and Dive in Headfirst at the heartbeat of everything that we do. With us you can always expect to get help from people who want to achieve things together and to be able to speak your mind in every social constellation you are part of. We highly value all ideas no matter where they come from, and we are not afraid to try new things out. We are also welcoming, inclusive and everyone at Haypp Group has a voice. In addition, we seize opportunities by putting in hands-on, hard work and celebrating when we reach our goals. With us, you should always feel safe, appreciated and valued but at the same time challenged and excited.
Because we recognize that our team members are our most important differentiator, we offer our team members generous benefits. We offer the following perks to everyone at Haypp Group:
Premium ITP1 occupational pension savings plan
Insurance plan, including private healthcare
30 days of paid vacation
Parental pay lift
Wellness allowance of 5,000 SEK per year
Regular conferences abroad
Lots of social happenings
SEND US YOUR APPLICATION TODAY!
If this sounds like a place where you would want to contribute and grow, let us know you're interested by submitting your application! Apply with your CV, a cover letter, through Linkedin or in any other way you feel represents you in the clearest possible way. All ways of connecting work for us!
Haypp Group is committed to equality and diversity, and we welcome applications from all qualified individuals regardless of ethnicity, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, disability, and marital status. We want to offer you great recruitment experience, and if there is anything we can do to make you more comfortable in the process with us, please let us know.
If you have any questions about the role or what it's like to work at Haypp Group in general, feel free to reach out to our responsible recruiter Viktoria Sobolewski at viktoria.sobolewski@hayppgroup.com
