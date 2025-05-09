SEO Content Writer - English-Speaking Markets
2025-05-09
We're looking for a skilled SEO Content Writer to join our customer acquisition team and support content production for our e-commerce platforms targeting English-speaking markets. In this consulting role, you will create, edit, and optimize content in line with SEO best practices while maintaining a high standard of clarity and creativity.
What you'll do
Create and publish SEO-optimized content (text and visuals) based on detailed briefs.
Use AI tools to streamline production while ensuring human oversight for tone, brand alignment, and legal compliance.
Adapt content for local markets, ensuring legal requirements are met through collaboration with our legal team.
Manage content tasks within sprints, maintaining a clear overview of priorities and deadlines.
Propose and contribute content ideas that align with SEO strategy.
Edit and review content from other teams with an SEO-focused approach.
Use templates or create briefs for visual assets that support your content.
Work within CMS systems to publish content accurately and efficiently.
What we're looking for
Native English speaker with excellent writing skills.
Minimum 2 years of experience in content production with a focus on SEO.
Background in marketing, communications, or a similar field.
Solid understanding of SEO and content performance strategies.
Familiarity with tools like Figma or Canva.
Experience working with CMS platforms (e.g., Easyfy or similar).
Well-organized, self-motivated, and comfortable in a fast-paced, agile environment.
Knowledge of the UK, German, or Austrian markets is a plus.
Interested? Reach out and tell us why you're a great fit. We look forward to hearing from you.
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Ersättning
