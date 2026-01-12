Senior Windchill Developer (pdmlink Customization)
2026-01-12
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a full-time Windchill Developer to strengthen a team working with PLM development and configuration. You will focus on hands-on development and customization in Windchill, with emphasis on PDMLink and change management flows, in an environment where integrations and controlled deployments are key.
Job DescriptionDevelop and customize Windchill solutions, primarily within PDMLink
Implement UI customizations using JCA, wizards, and form processors/validators
Build and maintain Windchill extensions such as listeners, MVC builders, and action frameworks
Support and improve change management processes in Windchill
Work with business configuration and manage deployments of configurations across environments
Contribute to integrations using REST/SOAP services and ERP integrations (e.g., SAP)
RequirementsHands-on experience in Windchill development and customization, preferably PDMLink
Strong understanding of change management processes
Experience with Windchill API
Proven experience in UI customization (JCA, wizards, form processors/validators)
Experience with listeners, MVC builders, and action frameworks
Experience in business configuration and deployment management across environments
Working knowledge of integration techniques such as REST/SOAP services and ERP (SAP) integrations
Nice to haveFamiliarity with Maven setup for build and deployment automation
Application
