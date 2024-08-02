Senior Voice Over Designer
2024-08-02
We are a global team of creators, storytellers, technologists, experience originators, innovators and so much more. We believe amazing games and experiences start with teams as diverse as the players and communities we serve. At Electronic Arts, the only limit is your imagination.
We are DICE, the award-winning studio with locations in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden, best known for creating the phenomenally successful Battlefield franchise. We are now part of a set of global studios building a connected Battlefield universe.
We believe our people are the backbone and driving force to our creative products, and are always looking for diverse game creators to join us in Stockholm, Gothenburg or working remotely, to help us build the best Battlefield experiences and make our studio the best in the industry.
A Voice designer at DICE focuses on the creation and integration of voice for our games, working in close collaboration with the project audio director and other members of the audio, game design and narrative team. The role can be very broad, touching multiple aspects of voice production on a single title or across all projects or can focus on a single complex feature on one project.
Responsibilities
You will report to the Audio director.
Collaborate with other voice designers and the audio director to deliver immersive VO for our games
Collaborate with the narrative team on the style and tone of the script and actors performance
Be curious about other disciplines and be able to take ideas from other teams, create a design and show people why this is a great idea in our game
Cast actors in collaboration with other teams
Work with VO outsourcing partners and vendors.
Help plan, attend and direct VO sessions/MOCAP shoots.
Define and maintain VO recording and delivery specifications.
Edit, process, implement and mix placeholder and final VO content into the game.
Have a interest in the larger audio soundscape of the game.
Work on voice integration pipelines with the audio programmers
Maintain the structure of the data pipeline - from script to localized assets.
Collaborate on the mix of the game with the Audio director
Bug fixing and delivery
There can be travel involved in this role with time spent away from home.
Qualifications
We are looking for 3 years of prior industry experience shipping AA/AAA titles or equivalent knowledge.
Proficient in modern studio hardware, recording techniques, and software such as Reaper, ProTools, Sound Forge, Waves plugins etc.
Knowledge of implementation of voice or audio in game engines such as Frostbite or Unreal Engine for example.
Knowledge of graphical audio programming, e.g. Reaktor, Max-MSP, Pure Data, useful but not essential.
Experience with VO recording techniques.
Excellent team and collaboration skills.
Artistic and narrative sense.
Excellent voice production skills
Experience working with actors
Have a high level of English, reading, writing and comprehension
Can work fluently and creatively in English with actors
As part of your application, please provide:
An up-to-date resume and cover letter
A show-reel demonstrating your skills
As part of the application process, we might ask you to perform a work assignment.
About Electronic Arts
Everything we do is designed to inspire the world to play. Through our cutting-edge games, innovative services, and powerful technologies, we bring worlds with infinite possibilities to millions of players and fans around the globe.
We're looking for collaborative and inclusive people with diverse perspectives who will enrich our culture and challenge us. We take a holistic approach with our benefits program, focusing on physical, emotional, financial, career, and community wellness to support our people through every chapter of life. We provide comprehensive benefit packages and support for a balanced life with paid time off and new parent leave, plus free games and so much more. Our goal is to provide a safe and respectful workplace that empowers you to thrive in both work and life.
