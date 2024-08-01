Senior Vehicle Integration Manager
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Are you interested in leading the development of the future Volvo FH/FM/FMX vehicles? Are you a senior project manager with passion for product development then keep on reading!
This is Vehicle Integration!
Through strong technical leadership, we lead the development of complete vehicles for Volvo Trucks and are accountable for the complete vehicle integration in FH/FM/FMX and multi-brand product development. We are a high performing, professional team of integration managers, product structure specialists and vehicle architects who have product development as our home turf.
Key responsibilities
A Vehicle Integration Manager is responsible from the program initiation to product launch and program closure for the following main activities and deliveries:
• Lead the Vehicle Program and the integration of all epics in the FH/FM/FMX truck development.
• Set and manage high level time plan and define milestones for the Vehicle Program in cooperation with Epic owners and cross functional representatives.
• Before the Intro Block Program is started secure and synchronize cross functional activities on complete vehicle level, including but not limited to Manufacturing, Aftermarket, Purchasing, Finance etc.
• Follow up and report high level feature status on vehicle level
• Report progress in Engineering Reference Groups, Product & Stream Management meeting and Vehicle Committee when applicable
• Report the progress of connected Epics to Intro Block Chief Project Manager
• As Epic owner for the main Epic/epics in the Vehicle Program secure the progress and delivery for the Epic/epics.
• As a team member, lead and contribute to harmonization and development of processes, methods, tools and standards.
Experience and competence
As a Senior Vehicle Integration Manager you are expected to have a strong business mind-set and a solid technical knowledge. You have previous experience as a project manager within automotive product development. You need to be an inspiring leader and have a positive mind-set. You have a strong drive and energy level and are able to communicate and provide a clear direction for the team. You see challenges as inspiring and have a high level of integrity and easily build trust.
Qualifications
• Engineering degree (BSc or MSc)
• PMP and/or SAFE certification or corresponding project management certification is a strong merit.
• Minimum 5 years of experience leading complex product development projects or Epics as Project Manager, Epic owner or similar
• Deep technical knowledge and experience in Cab, Chassis, Electrical, eMobility installation and/or Powertrain installation is a very strong merit.
• Knowledge about Truck application and customer usage.
• Background from automotive product development is a strong merit.
• Strong leadership skills
• Fluent in Swedish and English
The position is located in Gothenburg and includes occasional traveling.
For further information please contact
Mattias Royson, Manager Product Management, mattias.royson@volvo.com
Last application date 25th of august. Due to summer vacations, all questions regarding the process and applications will be reviewed from the 19th of august. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application!
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
