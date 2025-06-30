Senior UX Designer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-06-30
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About the Opportunity
As a Senior UX Designer, you will lead the design and delivery of user-centered experiences that drive simplification, digital transformation and innovation across Ericsson. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including product owners, engineers, data scientists, and business stakeholders to translate complex business needs into intuitive, effective, and delightful user experiences. Your expertise will be crucial in leveraging emerging technologies such as AI/ML and data analytics into the UX design process, ensuring products resonate with users and align with our brand strategy.
What You Will Do
• User & Customer Journey Visualization: Collaborate with product teams to map and visualize user/customer journeys, identifying and prioritizing high-value opportunities for digital transformation and operational excellence.
• UX Research & Evaluation: Lead and execute a variety of UX research methods including user interviews, contextual inquiry, A/B testing, usability testing, and heuristic evaluations to gather actionable insights.
• Agile & Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with Product Owners (PO), Agile teams, and stakeholders to prioritize user stories and features, ensuring alignment with Agile frameworks and business goals.
• Customized Design Solutions: Propose and implement tailored design approaches based on contextual user needs and business constraints to minimize UX debt and enhance product usability and usefulness.
• AI & Emerging Tech Adaptation: Adapt and evolve UX best practices to suit AI-driven products and intelligent environments, integrating prompt engineering and AI-human interaction considerations.
• End-to-End UX Design: Manage the full UX lifecycle from research and ideation to wireframing, prototyping, usability testing, and final implementation, ensuring high-quality deliverables.
• Design System & Information Architecture: Develop, maintain, and enforce design systems and information architecture standards to ensure consistency and scalability across digital products.
• Stakeholder Engagement: Effectively communicate design decisions and user insights to stakeholders at all levels, advocating for user-centric solutions that align with strategic objectives.
• Implementation Oversight: Oversee the translation of designs into final products, collaborating with development teams to ensure design integrity and business outcomes are met.
The Skills You Bring
• 5 to 8 years of professional UX design experience (Interaction Design, Human-Computer Interaction or related field), preferably in complex, technology-driven environments.
• Proven track record of delivering impactful user experiences in enterprise or digital product settings.
• Experience working with Data, AI/ML-enabled products are highly desirable.
Support design community in creating awareness of how we add value in making products and experiences more valuable and usable.
