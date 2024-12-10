Senior UX Designer
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-12-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Lund
, Malmö
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
For our client we are looking for a Senior UX Designer.
Responsibilities:
Execute a range of UX tasks across the platforms, delivering intuitive and user-friendly solutions.
Utilize your design skills to bring concepts to life, ensuring clear and impactful designs.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to refine user interfaces, enhancing overall user experience.
Assist in managing stakeholders, understanding their needs, and aligning design solutions with business objectives.
Communicate effectively with various teams, fostering collaboration and ensuring a well-defined design process.
Contribute to the development and adoption of design best practices and methodologies.
Assist in overseeing the design process from ideation to implementation, ensuring high-quality design outcomes.
Ensure that work is delivered in accordance with set guidelines and appointed design system.
Ensure compliance with best practice standards in UX, branding, design systems, and relevant legal and accessibility standards, ensuring optimal implementation.
Provide guidance and support to junior designers, offering constructive feedback and mentorship.
Actively participate in the broader UX community, contributing to knowledge sharing efforts and collaborative projects.
Competences:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field such as Human-Computer Interaction, Interaction Design, User Experience, or a related discipline.
3-5 years of professional experience in UX design.
Demonstrated ability to contribute to UX projects throughout the design lifecycle.
Solid portfolio demonstrating successful design projects across various platforms and devices.
Ability to effectively communicate design decisions to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Familiarity with design tools such as Sketch, Figma, or Adobe Creative Suite.
Required skills:UX design,Sketch,Figma,Human-Computer Interaction,Adobe Creative Suite
Languages:English(Proficient)
Location:Gothenburg (SE)
Assignment period:16 Dec 2024 - 31 Dec 2025
Application deadline:12 Dec 2024 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), http://www.progalaxy.se Kontakt
Asma Bilal asma.bilal@progalaxy.se 0738076207 Jobbnummer
9054465