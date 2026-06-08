Business Territory Manager (Grocery Retail)
Randstad AB / Controllerjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla controllerjobb i Helsingborg
2026-06-08
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Job description
About the Role
As a Business Territory Manager / Grocery Retail Sales Representative, you will be responsible for driving and developing sales within your assigned district, covering Stockholm South.
You will work with one of the market's strongest brand portfolios and play a key role in executing customer activities, increasing sales performance, and strengthening Kenvue's market presence. The role offers significant freedom and responsibility, as you will independently plan and execute activities within your territory.
A major part of the role involves building and maintaining strong relationships with key stakeholders, including buyers, store managers, and retailers. You will be responsible for presenting Kenvue's product portfolio, optimizing in-store product exposure, securing shelf placement and secondary displays, and supporting category growth—primarily within the OTC pharmaceutical segment.
You will also work actively with:
• Sales analysis and data-driven decision-making
• Implementation and maintenance of existing sales solutions
• Staff training and product/category education in stores
• Driving recommendations and increasing category sales
• Ensuring a high level of customer service and sales development
The company headquarters are located in Solna, and you will report directly to the Regional Manager.
Responsibilities
Key Responsibilities
• Drive and develop sales within the assigned district
• Build long-term relationships with customers and key decision-makers
• Conduct sales meetings with buyers, store managers, and retailers
• Optimize in-store visibility and product placement
• Execute sales campaigns and customer activities
• Analyze sales data and implement actions to improve performance
• Support category development within OTC products
• Train and educate store staff on products and categories
• Deliver excellent customer service and business support
Qualifications
Qualifications
• Completed upper secondary education required; post-secondary education (e.g., IHM Business School) is considered an advantage
• A few years of experience in sales within grocery retail/FMCG, or store experience within grocery retail
• Valid driver's license (Category B) is required
• Fluent Swedish and good English communication skills, both written and spoken
• Good knowledge of Microsoft Office, especially Excel
• Residence in or near Stockholm is preferred due to district responsibility
Personal Profile
To succeed in this role, you are a driven and business-oriented individual with strong communication and presentation skills. You are confident using sales data and category insights to support your recommendations and sales arguments.
You are:
• Results-oriented with a strong commercial mindset
• Relationship-focused and professional in customer interactions
• Independent, structured, and proactive
• Service-minded and quick to learn new information
• A collaborative team player who enjoys sharing experiences and contributing to group success
• Passionate about sales with a high level of engagement and motivation
About the company
Randstad
På Randstad vet vi att alla människor har en plats på arbetsmarknaden. Med verksamhet över hela landet och inom alla kompetensområden hjälper vi människor att hitta ett jobb som känns bra, och där de får möjlighet att växa, utvecklas och uppnå sin fulla potential. Med närmare 600 000 anställda i 38 länder är Randstad världsledande inom HR-tjänster, med målsättningen att bli världens främsta och mest uppskattade partner på arbetsmarknaden. Genom att kombinera vår passion för människor med kraften i dagens teknologi hjälper vi människor och företag att uppnå deras fulla potential. Vi kallar det Human Forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718), https://randstad.se/job-redirect/dd041825-59bb-41bf-a21f-38bc03b343ee
Norrbroplatsen 2 (visa karta
)
254 42 HELSINGBORG Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9953661