Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Senior Utilities Commissioning Manager to join our Skellefteå team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
The Senior Utilities Commissioning Manager (SUC-Commissioning) is responsible for overseeing the commissioning and start-up of new and upgraded equipment / utilities / facilities within the factory. This role ensures that all utilities systems, and processes including electrical, water, HVAC, and other critical infrastructure, are tested, integrated, and operational within the specified timeframes, budgets, and quality standards. The SUC-Commissioning is integral in ensuring that utilities systems meet design specifications and performance criteria, facilitating a seamless transition from construction to operation.
The SUC-Commissioning will support team of commissioning engineers and collaborate with various stakeholders to ensure that all utility systems are fully operational, safe, and compliant with industry regulations.
Key responsibilities
Lead the commissioning of utility systems, ensuring the integration and functionality of electrical, water, HVAC, and other critical infrastructure.
Oversee the development and execution of commissioning plans, testing procedures, and performance verification activities for utilities systems.
Ensure all utilities systems are tested and verified according to design specifications and regulatory requirements, identifying and addressing any issues before handover.
Coordinate closely with project teams, including construction, engineering, and operations, to ensure smooth integration of systems and timely resolution of any issues.
Monitor and track commissioning activities, ensuring they are completed on schedule and within the approved budget, and escalate risks or delays when necessary.
Ensure that all documentation related to utilities commissioning, including test reports, commissioning checklists, and quality records, is completed on time and to the required standard. Coordinate documents handover with Technical Administration.
Lead and manage the utilities commissioning team, providing guidance, mentorship, and ensuring effective communication with other departments and external contractors.
Ensure all commissioning activities align with safety, environmental, and regulatory standards, maintaining a strong focus on HSE throughout the commissioning process.
Provide technical support and troubleshooting for any utilities-related issues during the commissioning phase and post-commissioning start-up.
Support the training of operations personnel on new utilities systems, ensuring smooth handover and ongoing system optimization.
Requirements
Bachelor's degree in engineering
7-10 years of experience as a senior project
Experience in industrial projects in manufacturing operations such as automotive or similar.
In-depth knowledge of a variety of project Experience managing a cross-functional team.
Ability to communicate and present project status to senior management and stakeholders.
