Senior User Researcher (3 roles)
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for three Senior User Researchers for a long-term consulting assignment within mobile product development. You will lead research initiatives that directly impact product strategy and UX direction in a fast-paced environment.
Assignment details * Start: ASAP. * Duration: 12-18 months. * Location: Stockholm. * Language: English (full professional proficiency).
Responsibilities * Plan and conduct user research across mobile experiences. * Use both generative and evaluative methods. * Deliver insights that inform product and UX decisions. * Collaborate with Product, Design, Data, and Engineering. * Present findings to stakeholders and support decision-making.
Requirements * 5+ years of experience in user research. * Degree in HCI, Psychology, or Social Sciences (or equivalent). * Strong experience with qualitative methods (e.g. interviews, ethnography, usability testing). * Experience with concept testing and evaluative research. * Ability to combine qualitative and quantitative data. * Experience working in cross-functional product teams. * Ability to independently plan and execute research.
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7473369-1917131". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://www.swaysourcing.com
111 29 (visa karta
)
111 29 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Jobbnummer
9823745