Senior UI Tech Artist
Sharkmob AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-10-03
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sharkmob AB i Malmö
With the upcoming release ofExoborne , a tactical open-world extraction shooter set in an apocalyptic U.S. transformed by extreme forces of nature, we are looking for a passionate UI Tech Artist to guide and help us create an innovative UI. UI is close to our hearts, and we work hard to make sure it has a natural place in the game's development. You will work closely with our team and UI Leads.
What's the vision for UI at Sharkmob? "At Sharkmob we create unforgettable experiences, where the player is at the very heart of everything we do. With UI, we are communicating directly with the player making a unique and frictionless experience, and most importantly, we make it fun" - Anders, UI Director
The role We are looking for someone to build the key link between the artistic vision and the technical solution for our project! A great UI Tech Artist will be able to contribute to our designs, implement them into the game, and do them justice. You will be involved in every step of the design and implementation process. You will be an integral part in creating a playable game.
Responsibilities
UI Artistry: Lead and contribute to the creation of visually captivating and functional UI designs, including menus, HUD elements, in-game displays, and interactive components. Ensure that the UI aligns with the game's artistic direction.
Technical Integration: Collaborate closely with engineers to implement UI assets and systems into the game engine. Ensure that UI elements are correctly integrated, responsive, and optimized for performance.
Shader Development: Develop and maintain shaders and materials for UI elements. Create visually engaging and interactive effects, animations, and transitions within the UI to enhance player immersion.
Interactive UI Elements: Create interactive UI elements that respond to player actions and enhance the overall gameplay experience. This includes designing and implementing UI animations, button interactions, and feedback systems.
UI Optimization: Optimize UI assets and systems to meet performance targets while maintaining visual quality. Work with engineers to minimize memory usage and reduce rendering overhead.
UI Tools and Workflow: Contribute to the development and improvement of UI tools and workflows. Streamline the UI creation process and collaborate with the UI/UX design team to ensure efficient iteration.
Cross-Discipline Collaboration: Collaborate with artists, designers, and engineers to understand UI requirements and align technical solutions with artistic and gameplay goals. Act as a communication bridge between these disciplines.
Documentation: Maintain documentation for UI processes, techniques, and best practices. Ensure that knowledge is accessible to the UI team and other relevant stakeholders.
Quality Assurance: Conduct thorough testing and debugging of UI elements within the game engine. Ensure that UI functions correctly, is user-friendly, and aligns with design specifications.
Mentor: You will help mentor and guide our junior and intermediate tech artists.
Requirements
Minimum of 7 years of professional experience in UI/UX implementation, with a strong emphasis on designing for video games.
Exceptional skills in UI design and implementation, including a deep understanding of user-centred design principles, typography, layout, and interactivity.
Strong technical skills, including experience with shader development, scripting (e.g., Python, C#), and the integration of UI elements within game engines (e.g., Unity, Unreal Engine).
Proven ability to identify and solve complex technical challenges related to UI elements, interactions, and performance optimization.
Deep knowledge and experience working with cross platform titles (console and PC)
Strong portfolio showcasing a range of UI designs, including examples of high quality UI elements and integration into game worlds
Solid understanding of game development pipelines and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with a demonstrated ability to work effectively with artists, designers, and engineers to achieve project goals.
Willingness to adapt to changing project requirements and embrace emerging technologies and trends in UI and game development.
Unhindered in English, both written and spoken.
Up to date portfolio showcasing relevant projects
Who we areSharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights.
We are currently working on one major project: Exoborne - a Sharkmob original game created in Malmö, is a tactical, open-world extraction shooter set in a United States torn apart by apocalyptic forces of nature. Our first game Bloodhunt - a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, was released on 27 April 2022.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates who are aligned with our core values of shared ownership,creating great games, and, last but not least - having fun! We hope you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks of being a crew member. If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, visit our homepage. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sharkmob AB
(org.nr 559069-1787), http://www.sharkmob.com Arbetsplats
Sharkmob Kontakt
Carolina Jonsson carolina.jonsson@sharkmob.com Jobbnummer
8935087