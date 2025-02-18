Senior Test Engineer To Teledyne Flir
2025-02-18
Join Teledyne FLIR Defense, a global leader in defense technologies, as a Senior Tester and be at the forefront of innovation. You'll engage in manual and automated testing, verify software, and collaborate closely with developers to ensure top-quality products. If you're excited about making a difference and working with cutting-edge technologies, this role at Teledyne FLIR defense in Stockholm is the place for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Teledyne FLIR Defense is a global leader in defense technologies and integrated sensing solutions with 15,000 employees globally. They are now looking for passionate and talented Senior Tester to help them continue to lead the way in surveillance technology. If you're excited about making a difference in the world and working with cutting-edge technologies, this is the place for you!
You are offered
• A Friendly and Inclusive Culture: Join a team that values collaboration, problem-solving, and creativity.
• Global Team: Work alongside passionate colleagues from around the world.
• Great Team and Culture: Collaborate with other talented engineers in a supportive environment.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Manual Testing: Support our software developers by conducting manual tests.
• Automation Testing: Implement automation testing in Python in close collaboration with software developers.
• Software Verification: Test and verify software during development and before releases.
• Hands-On Handling: Engage directly with FLIR's software and hardware.
• Design, develop, and execute test plans and test cases based on product requirements and specifications.
• Collaborate with team members to reproduce and resolve issues.
• Develop and maintain Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) test pipelines.
• Initially work extensively with manual testing, with the aim to transition to automated tests. The candidate will be responsible for setting up the framework for this transition.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree in relevant fields such as Computer Science, Embedded Systems, Electronics, or similar.
• You have previous experience with testing, including manual testing.
• You are proficiency in a high-level programming language, such as Python and are familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git).
• You have experience with bug tracking tools (e.g., Jira) and test management tools (e.g., TestRail, Zephyr).
• You have excellent knowledge of English, both spoken and written.
• You are passionate about technology and have good communication and teamwork skills.
It is meritorious if you have:
• Experience with Embedded Systems.
• Experience with Automation Testing.
• Experience with Hardware Testing.
• Knowledge of Swedish, both spoken and written.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Organized.
• Responsible.
• Intellectually Curious.
• Proactive.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work. Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Security Clearance
• Due to the high-security demands of the defense industry, you will need to undergo a background check.
• You need to be able to work in Sweden.
• This position requires access to export-controlled information or items (i.e., regulated technology or technical data per ITAR/EAR US regulations). You must be eligible to apply for and obtain the appropriate export control license from the U.S. Departments of State or Commerce.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Since 1978, FLIR have been at the forefront of innovation continued to push boundaries. Their diversified portfolio serves a variety of applications in government and defense, helping military personnel operate efficiently and effectively in various environments. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
