Senior Test Engineer
2025-07-09
Jeppesen, a subsidiary of The Boeing Company, is one of the largest software development companies in Gothenburg. We develop innovative optimization solutions for the world's leading airlines. We are dedicated to continuous improvement, delivering more value to our clients, and exploring emerging technologies such as quantum computing, AI and big data analytics.
At Jeppesen's office in central Gothenburg you will work in a one-of-a-kind software development organization with fascinating solutions that make a real difference to people around the world. You will be working in an agile learning organization, surrounded by a team of talented, creative and dedicated colleagues. You will learn and broaden your perspective by working with 400 professionals from more than 30 different nations, but also be part of a global organization allowing for collaboration with customers and colleagues across the world. Most importantly, you will be expected to make a difference.
To find out more about the current product and solutions, please click the following link: https://ww2.jeppesen.com/airline-crew-optimization-solutions/
Position Responsibilities:
We are currently seeking a senior Test Engineer to join our office in Gothenburg, Sweden, as part of one of our development teams. This team is focused on building our 24/7 Tracking product, which supports customers globally in their everyday crew operations-from pre-planning to day-of-operation. We are in an exciting phase of integrating various products from our suite, moving towards a SaaS solution, and launching this solution to additional airline customers.
Join our team as a Test Engineer, where you'll work with skilled engineering professionals who value quality in software development. We thrive on exploring new technologies and continuously innovating to elevate our products.
As a cross-functional team, we take pride in managing all facets of the DevSecOps cycle, and we are eager to enhance our capabilities in quality assurance and testing. With a robust quality mindset, we excel in technical testing, and we are now seeking a talented individual to help us grow in other parts related to quality such as UI, end-to-end, integration and performance testing. Your expertise will be crucial in finding the right balance to ensure our products meet the highest standards of quality.
Basic Qualifications:
As a person, we believe that you:
have a bachelor's or a master's degree within Computer Science, Software Engineering or similar.
have a technical background as a developer
have a deep interest in and experience from software development testing in various areas
are a problem solver, with an eye for making the complex simple
are a team player
are happy to experiment, fail fast and share your learnings with us
Embrace Agile Ways-of-Working
are fluent in English (written and spoken)
Preferred Qualifications:
have an interest or background in Aviation
have experience with large, complex systems.
are curious about AI's role in future software development.
Relocation: This position does not offer relocation. Candidates must live in the immediate area or relocate at their own expense.
