Senior Test Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-09-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Senior Automated Test Developer
Infotainment systems is one of the fastest growing areas within Automotive today. Competition is no longer limited to traditional automotive competitors, as innovative and fast-moving companies like Google and Apple are also involved in the area. The Connected Experience unit within R&D includes Connectivity and Car Cloud Platform, Infotainment, Remote functions and Data & Diagnostics. Our vision and strategy are to maximize the attractiveness of owning and using a Volvo, make all cars connected and provide a continuously enhanced experience for both new and existing cars.
What you'll do
Volvo Cars Infotainment Park Assist Camera Team in Lund is seeking an experienced and motivated Automated Tester to take a key role in our software development team, responsible for the rear and 3D parking camera experience. This is not just a testing role; it's an opportunity to lead, inspire, and drive quality assurance processes in a challenging, complex environment. You will work closely with developers, product owners, and other stakeholders to ensure that our software meets the highest standards of quality.
At Research & Development you will be a key contributor to the next generation outstanding luxury cars from Volvo. Together with other engineers around the world, you and your team will create innovative human-centric car technology that makes life less complicated and more enjoyable for people. Are you interested in design and connected car technology? Do you share our passion for people, the environment and our urge to create a superior driving experience? Research and Development is the place for you to prosper.
You and your skills:
You are highly collaborative and strive for personal development and taking on challenges with your pro-active attitude.
You are self-motivated, with a strong drive to deliver.
We are a global company and therefore you must be fluent in English and able to communicate effectively with all types of stakeholders.
You are analytical and a problem-solver, aware of that there are multiple solutions for a problem.
Finally, you enjoy learning from others, as well as, sharing your knowledge with your colleagues.
Key Responsibilities
• Design, develop, and maintain automated test scripts and frameworks to support our continuous integration and delivery pipelines.
• Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to understand requirements, define test strategies, and drive quality from the start of the development cycle.
• Act as a quality champion within the team, promoting best practices, test automation, and a culture of ownership and accountability.
• Analyze test results to identify patterns, root causes, and areas of improvement, and work with the team to implement solutions.
• Communicate effectively with stakeholders, providing clear insights into test results, risks and quality issues.
• Take ownership of the entire testing process, ensuring that testing is integrated into the development process and that defects are caught early.
To fit right into the team you need:
• Proven experience in automated testing within a software development environment.
• Strong knowledge of test automation tools and scripting languages.
• Experience working in complex environments with large-scale systems.
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively across teams and disciplines.
• High level of ownership and accountability, with a proactive approach to problem-solving and quality assurance.
• Familiarity with Agile methodologies.
• Experience in continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) environments, Android, Camera streaming, Linux, Git/Gerrit.
Application:
Please apply for the position through the given link with your CV. For questions regarding the recruitment process reach out to recruiter Keerthi Veeraraghavan at keerthi.veeraraghavan@volvocars.com
. Interviews are ongoing and selection process is continuous. Last date to apply is 6th October 2024. Applications via email will not be accepted. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "73379-42842631". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Keerthi Veeraraghavan 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8908866