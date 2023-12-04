Senior Test Engineer - Test & Automation
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Software development that makes a difference
At Volvo Cars, we are making bold digital visions come true. We aim to lead in the automotive world by creating a digital ecosystem built around making our customers' lives less complicated. Now we are looking for curious, creative people who want to change the world through innovative thinking.
Want to join us on our exciting journey?
Volvo Cars is on an exciting journey, redefining the automotive experience by innovating to make people's lives less complicated. We offer you a once-in-a-lifetime chance to make an impact in a company with unique opportunities to grow and make a true difference.
About us
At Research & Development, you will be a key contributor to the next generation outstanding luxury cars from Volvo. Together with other engineers around the world, you and your team will create innovative human-centric car technology that makes life less complicated and more enjoyable for people. Are you interested in design and connected car technology? Do you share our passion for people, the environment, and our urge to create a superior driving experience? Research and Development is the place for you to prosper.
What we offer
The Electric Propulsion Software department at Volvo Cars is proud of being one of the most successful players within SW development for Electric Vehicles. We enable the transition to electric propulsion of our vehicles and contribute to Volvo Cars vision to give our customers freedom to move in a personal, sustainable, and safe way.
We are currently moving to in-house development of all our key software components of the Vehicle Propulsion system and within the department Battery Control & ECU Platform we deliver the base SW for all control units within Vehicle Propulsion. This includes Electric Drive inverters, traction battery control units and the onboard chargers.
What you'll do
Develop and test python scripts to test the Base SW of BMS and other related ECUs.
Creating test automation setup using Raspberry pi computer with CAN controller and scripts are developed using python scripting language.
Responsible for developing test scripts, maintaining the test framework and test the BMS BSW software whenever a release is made.
Issue management with related investigations and technical documentation.
You and your skills
* Degree in computer science, electrical engineering, mechatronics, applied mathematics or similar.
* Professional Experience in areas like Test Automation using Python Scripting, Canoe Configuration Development using CAPL, System Testing and Test Automation in automotive domain.
* Performed System Testing in modules like Security, Technical Safety, UDS, FBL, DOIP, Flash Test and SOTA in Video ADAS ECU and Battery Management ECU.
* Worked on Design, Development and Execution of Test Automation Framework using Python and CAPL scripting languages in Jenkins automation tool.
* Expertise in protocols like CAN, CAN FD, Ethernet, FlexRay, XCP and FDX.
* Hands-On experience in vector testing tools like Canoe, Canape and VtestStudio.
* Experience in automating the developed test cases using CAPL scripting in Canoe tool.
* Experience in automating the test cases using Python Scripting in a Raspberry pi setup with CAN.
* Possess good understanding of Vector hardware like VN5610, VN5640, VN1630, and VN 8914.
* Experience in test management and defect management tools like RQM, HP ALM, DOORS, JIRA and T&R.
* Performed system testing in modules like Media, Bluetooth, USB, IAP2, HMI and Projection in Automotive Infotainment Systems.
* Experience in version control system like GIT and SVN.
* Responsible for test bench setup, maintenance and improving them whenever required.
* Capable of working independently on test design, development, test bench setup and execution.
* Knowledge in languages like C, C++, SQL
* Basic knowledge on tools like VT System and Canalyzer.
* AUTOSAR BSW Knowledge
* Experience from Embedded SW development
* Work experience from the automotive industry, preferably within Volvo Cars
* Experience with ISO26262
Do you fit the profile?
You are highly committed to deliver results. A team player and with good coordination, communication & documentation skills. You are pro-active and persistent in achieving goals and cross-functional improvement. You like technical challenges and have a structured way of working. Ersättning
