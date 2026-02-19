Senior Technical Project Manager
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-02-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Botkyrka
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a senior Technical Project Manager to strengthen technical project leadership within naval combat system customer projects in the defense domain. In this role, you work closely with Project Management and take ownership of the overall technical scope-acting as a lead solution architect while coordinating technical teams to secure successful delivery across requirements, design, integration, testing and handover.
You will help ensure requirements and technical solutions are clearly specified, feasible, and aligned with project commitments related to scope, quality, and delivery. A key part of the assignment is to balance customer and stakeholder needs with a product roadmap mindset, leveraging existing products and components whenever possible in system-to-system integrations.
Job DescriptionTake overall responsibility for the technical scope within the customer project
Lead and coordinate technical work packages for specialist engineering staff and technical authority teams
Drive and manage technical requirements, solution design, and technical documentation
Manage verification activities and ensure quality of technical deliveries
Support efficient execution of project activities to maintain competitiveness
Identify, manage, and mitigate technical risks throughout the project lifecycle
RequirementsExperience working with defense products or systems in the naval domain
Experience with systems-of-systems and systems/solution design
Background from leading roles in software projects
Experience leading people and teams
Experience in contract management of suppliers
Experience in negotiations with customers
Confident communication skills in Swedish and English, verbally and in writing
Ability to pass security clearance (requires Swedish citizenship, dual citizenship not permitted)
Nice to haveExperience working with safety-critical systems
IT security experience
Experience working with real-time systems
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7260957-1850500". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9751774