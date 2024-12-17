Senior Technical Network Engineer - Global Network Foundation
2024-12-17
Job Description
Join our Core Platforms Network and Infrastructure unit, where innovation drives us. We are transforming technology with cloud services, APIs, and automation. Our Global Network Foundation team enhances network reliability, performance, and compliance.
As a Technical Network Engineer, you will automate network configurations, lead system upgrades, and ensure seamless operations in H&M Global network. You will troubleshoot, provide Level-3 support, and collaborate with stakeholders to shape our strategy. Your expertise in IP Networking, cloud networking, and network automation is crucial.
Responsibilities:
Configure and install network devices (routers, switches, load balancers, VPN, QoS)
Perform network optimizations and upgrades, including service packs and security configurations
Monitor system resource utilization, trending, and capacity planning
Provide Level-3 support and troubleshooting using tools like Wireshark and NetFlow
Implement policies and procedures in conjunction with the security team
Develop and manage network solutions globally (e.g., routing, switching, SD-WAN, ACI Data Centre Environment)
Design and plan network infrastructure projects, including transition planning
Document network setups and ensure knowledge sharing within the team
Continuously improve solutions through automation, upgrades, and lifecycle management (LCM)
Follow Service Management Processes, including Change, Configuration, Problem, and Incident Management
Stay current with industry trends and best practices, making recommendations for cloud future state architectures and roadmaps
Qualifications
Deep understanding of IP Networking and protocols (IPSEC, HSRP, BGP, OSPF, 802.11, QoS)
Hands-on experience with network diagnostic tools (e.g., Wireshark, NetFlow)
Expertise in cloud networking (e.g., Azure)
Proficiency in network troubleshooting and automation (e.g., scripting with Python)
Experience with DevOps methodology and tools
Experience from large enterprise networks and or ISP/Telco domain
English proficiency
We prefer that you also possess following:
CCNP or higher (CCIE/CISSP valued)
Solid understanding of the OSI/TCP/IP model
Degree in Computer Science or related field
Experience with Agile methodology and tools (e.g., Jira/Confluence)
Knowledge of ServiceNow and network automation concepts
Experience with network security products (IPS, proxy, firewall, reverse-proxy, load balancing)
Ready to shape the future of networking? Apply now!
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent position, starting as soon as possible according to agreement. The role is an on-site position, based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden and requires on-site presence 3-4 days a week.
Please note we will start the selection process from the middle of January. But don't delay to send in your application! Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET and Afound. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-16
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 13 (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9064889