Senior Technical IT Support Specialist
2025-03-26
We are seeking a passionate and dynamic Software Application Developer Manager to join our Implementation department in Gothenburg, Sweden. This team is responsible for configuring and delivering our Crew and Network management products to airline customers, ensuring we meet their unique needs. This is a fantastic opportunity to lead and nurture a talented team of implementation specialists who tackle some of the most challenging optimization problems in the industry. We value diversity and believe in learning from one another.
What You'll Do:
Lead and inspire a team of 7-15 individuals across 2-3 teams.
Foster growth through coaching, mentoring, and constructive feedback.
Oversee delivery goals, quality, and client relationships for selected implementations.
Be an integral part of our leadership team, driving continuous improvement.
Contribute to the strategic goals of the department.
Collaborate with various departments to expand our business.
Engage in recruiting and onboarding to build and strengthen our team.
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden (with occasional travel to customers primarily within Europe, Africa, and the Middle East).
Join Jeppesen, a Boeing Company: Empowering Aviation for Over 80 Years!
For more than 80 years, Jeppesen has been dedicated to ensuring that pilots and their passengers reach their destinations safely and efficiently. As the world's leading provider of aeronautical data and operational support, we blend our spirit of innovation with a rich legacy of aviation leadership to deliver cutting-edge navigation and optimization solutions for the 21st century.
Who You Are:
You have a passion for developing and empowering people.
You possess experience in building, leading, and mentoring software development teams.
You are dedicated to delivering exceptional value to customers.
You bring enthusiasm and positivity to your work.
You are a natural problem solver with a keen eye for structure.
You embrace change and are always striving for improvement.
You have a strong desire to learn and enhance ways of working.
Preferred Qualifications:
MSc or BSc or equivalent educational background.
Experience in a people/line management position
Experience with Airline Crew Management and Jeppesen Crew product customization.
Strong communication skills, with fluency in additional languages being a plus.
Familiarity with agile project methodologies, such as SAFe, and experience working within a scrum team.
Required Competence:
Fluency in spoken and written English.
Sponsorship: Employer will initiate the visa application; however, the successful candidate will cover the cost of visa.
Relocation: This position does not offer relocation. Candidates must live in the immediate area or relocate at their own expense.
Why Join Us?
Make a meaningful impact for airline clients around the globe.
Be part of a significant, challenging, and rewarding mission.
Work with the largest player in the aviation industry.
Enjoy flexible working hours and a hybrid workplace.
Access private medical care and subsidized gym and sports activities.
Join our vibrant sports teams!
If you're ready to make a difference and be part of something extraordinary, please submit your application in English.
Jeppesen Systems AB
https://jobs.boeing.com/job/gothenburg/senior-technical-it-support-specialist/185/78689969680
GÖTEBORG
