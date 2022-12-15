Senior Technical Development Manager
Nouryon Pulp and Performance Chemicals AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Sundsvall Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Sundsvall
2022-12-15
, Timrå
, Mark
, Härnösand
, Nordanstig
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nouryon Pulp and Performance Chemicals AB i Sundsvall
, Ånge
, Örnsköldsvik
, Kumla
, Ale
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be part of making everyday life easier for people around the world? Without seeing it, you meet us every day in your everyday life. We are in your soles, in your mobile and in the newspaper you read. With a common commitment to innovation, sustainability and safety, our employees work daily for a sustainable future.
In your future role as Senior Technical Development Manager, you will
Support Expancel's growth plan by understanding application and customer product needs. You will lead, coordinate and provide technical service for Expancel world-wide, and also act as bridge between marketing/sales, R&D, manufacturing, product regulatory affairs ref. to technical matters.
• Identify project needs and key accound development plans, set-up, plan, execute, analyze, interpret and report experiments outside own function
• Identify new product/process optimization, technical solutions and innovation, new
application opportunities, supported by feasibility results
• Participate in or lead assigned customer projects and ensure executing and delivery using own area of expertise
• Maintain, improve and develop relevant research methods in the field, ensure retention of knowledge through research reports and ensure other team members stay current
• Align customer 's product and quality needs with manufacturing capabilities and commercial strategies
• Primary contact for technical questions/issues from customers, sales, marketing
• Lead and coordinate the technical efforts for resolution of customers' problems
We believe you bring
• MSc or PhD or related degree in Polymer Chemistry, Material Science, Chemical Engineering
• A couple of years of relevant job experience
• Good understanding of Polymer chemistry
• Experience from working with other cultures
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken
We believe you are...
• Calm, attentive and accommodating in your treatment towards others. You have the interest, will and ability to help others and make an effort to deliver solutions. It's important that you work according to a clear process, organize and plan your work well, complete what has been started and meet deadlines. You listen and are receptive to the counterparty and you find it easy to adapt to the given situation. You also take active initiative in social contexts, step forward and find it easy to create new relationships, especially with customers.
We offer you
At Nouryon, we not only offer an exciting role and nice colleagues, but also benefits in addition to your salary. Nouryon has a collective agreement with IKEM, but in addition to that, we also offer unilateral benefits such as bonus, reduced working hours, health care allowance, lunch allowance and much more.
Are you passionate about sustainability, innovation, safety, and collaboration? Do you want to grow together with a company that is forward-looking and continuously improving how they work? Our employees have ideas on how to build a sustainable future and the drive and passion to realize them. If that describes you, we will gladly make way for your ambitions. From day one we support you with your personal growth, through challenging positions and comprehensive learning and development opportunities, in a dynamic, international, diverse, and proactive working environment.
Good to know
This is a permanent position on a full-time basis, reporting to Technical Business Development Manager and based in Stockvik.
Please apply via our online recruitment system with an uploaded job specific resume. We care for your personal data (GDPR) hence we do not accept applications via e-mail, these applications will be disregarded.
We look forward to receiving your application! Once it's with us we will review to see if we have a match between your skills and the role! We aim to get back to you at the soonest but latest after application closing date, with an update on the process.
We kindly ask you as an internal candidate to apply with your Nouryon email via Success Factors.
About Nouryon
Nouryon is a global, specialty chemicals leader. Markets and consumers worldwide rely on our essential solutions to manufacture everyday products, such as personal care, cleaning goods, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. Furthermore, the dedication of more than 7,650 employees with a shared commitment to our customers, business growth, safety, sustainability and innovation has resulted in a consistently strong financial performance. We operate in over 80 countries around the world with a portfolio of industry-leading brands. Visit our website and follow us @Nouryon and on LinkedIn.
For additional information about the vacancy please contact hiring manager Fredrik Svensson, Technical Business Development Manager, fredrik.svensson@nouryon.com
.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process or your application or need assistance, please contact: Recruiting.SE@Nouryon.com
For unions related questions please contact:
Ledarna: Jenny Ersson +46 70 344 02 80
Sveriges Ingenjörer: Ted Svensson +46 72-217 55 84
Unionen: Mattias Andersson +46 70 428 41 03
#WeAreNouryon
We have already chosen our sourcing channels for this recruitment and kindly ask not to be contacted by any advertisement agents, recruitment agencies or manning companies. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nouryon Pulp and Performance Chemicals AB
(org.nr 556022-9972)
854 67 SUNDSVALL Arbetsplats
Nouryon Pulp & Performance Chemicals AB Jobbnummer
7263421