Senior Technical Artist
Arrowhead Game Studios AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2024-12-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Arrowhead Game Studios AB i Stockholm
If you're looking to make the best co-op games in the world, you've come to the right place. We're proud to have some of the best game makers and collaborators in the industry working with us. What's more, we're a fun bunch of game developers, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together. Our games are not for everyone. Are they for you?We are now looking for a Senior Technical Artist
Being a Technical Artist means you're the linking pin between tech and art, you speak both languages and you can ensure all artwork meets the technical specs in order for the artwork to be used in our game project.
Who you are: You have at least 5 years of experience within the industry as a technical artist
You're skilled in tools creation and have a knack for optimizing artistic workflows
Ideally, you've shipped at least one AAA project and are familiar with the technical challenges involved
You've got a strong grasp of procedural generation, scripting, and shading
You communicate clearly and effectively in English, both in writing and verbally
Strong proficiency in Python and HLSL
Proficiency in 3D Modelling software like Maya or Blender
If you happen to know C++ and/or Houdini, that would be an added bonus but certainly not mandatory!
What you'll do
As a Technical Artist, you will be the crucial bridge between tech and art, ensuring all artwork meets technical specifications and is ready for use in our projects. Specifically, you will:
Monitor, flag, and communicate concerns between artistic goals and technical limitations within the development pipeline;
Collaborate closely with content creators (level designers, artists, audio teams) to solve technical problems;
Develop and maintain tools that improve the efficiency of the art team;
Provide technical feedback and support to artists;
Keep our development setup at the cutting edge by staying on top of industry trends.
How to apply
If you think that this position matches your background and skills, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your CV in English as soon as possible.We ask that your application always include relevant work samples or a link to your portfolio.
We interview candidates continuously and hire when we find a good fit.
Practical InformationScope: Full-time: 40 hours per week with initial 6 month probation period.Location: Office first, hybrid solution possible.You need to be eligible to work in Sweden.
We are a pet friendly office! You can expect to find dogs and occasionally some cats around.
What we offerArrowhead Game Studios is a growing team of about 100+ people, best known for our co-op titles. Despite our size, we remain a friendly and down to earth bunch, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together.
Located in a newly built, custom-tailored offices on the Hammarby Kaj waterfront, we enjoy everything Stockholm has to offer. A thriving game dev scene, along with all types of activities are immediately available on our doorstep.
Our talented developers are crucial to our success, therefore we put a lot of emphasis in creating and maintaining a prosperous culture. We're committed to open and transparent communication. Your ideas are welcomed, valued, appreciated - the ceiling for creative discussions is high.
We also have numerous work benefits for all our employees. You can read about them here! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Arrowhead Game Studios AB
(org.nr 556779-6544), http://arrowheadgamestudios.com/ Arbetsplats
Arrowhead Game Studios Jobbnummer
9066087