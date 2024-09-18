Senior Tech Recruiter needed!
Perido AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Perido AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
, Ale
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have at least 3+ years of experience in recruitment/search with tech roles? Do you have experience in recruitment for a vehicle manufacturing company? This might be your next step!
About the position
Perido is looking for a Senior Tech Recruiter for our client, a major player in the automotive industry. The position is located in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
We hope you want to join the Talent Acquisition team to find top global talent and support the company's growth. We're looking for a Senior Technical Recruiter with experience in recruiting software and hardware engineers, skilled in talent pipelining and technical communication.
Key Responsibilities:
Collaborate with senior stakeholders and lead technical recruitment
Implement recruitment strategies aligned with business goals
Manage global projects and mentor junior team members
Partner with PX and finance for process improvements
Support Director-level recruitments
Key Behaviors:
Influence and support ideas effectively
Provide constructive feedback to develop others
Use data to guide recruitment and identify issues
Act as a strategic partner to leadership
Work independently to solve challenges
Your characteristics
To be successful in the role of Tech Recruiter, you should have the ability to influence others to gain support and bring ideas to life. We think you excel in developing others by providing honest and empathetic feedback. Proactively using recruitment data to advise the company and identify potential issues is crucial. Acting as a strategic partner for senior leadership and working independently to find solutions when challenges arise are also essential qualities in this role.
Does this sound exciting?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Higher education in HR or equivalent
At least 3+ years of experience in recruitment/search with tech roles
Experience in recruitment for a vehicle manufacturing company
Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written English
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2025-03-31. Start 2024-09-30.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Linn Willberg, you can reach her via linn.willberg@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 34815 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1500 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
for more information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "34815". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), https://perido.se/lediga-jobb/
405 30 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8908734