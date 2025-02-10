Senior Tech Programmer [Unannounced Project]
Company Description
Massive Entertainment is a world-leading AAA studio located in Malmö, Sweden and part of the Ubisoft family. We're a multinational team of more than 750 passionate and highly skilled people from 50+ different countries. Our studio's goal has always been - and still is - to craft the finest gaming experiences for all players.
At Massive, you get to do what you love most while bringing your own experience to our ongoing projects, like Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Star Wars Outlaws. We're also developing new tech here, such as our in-house engine Snowdrop, and Ubisoft Connect - Ubisoft's digital ecosystem and distribution platform.
Job Description
As a Senior Tech Programmer, you will help create our next AAA game! As part of a newly composed and dedicated Tech team, you will work closely with other programmers, designers, artists and testers. In your day-to-day work, you will develop various tools and core engine systems for our in-house engine, SnowdropTM.
We're offering a permanent position in Malmö, Sweden, with the flexibility to work partially from home (up to two days a week) under our Flexible Workplace Policy. Please apply using English, our company's primary language.
What you'll do
Designing, implementing, debugging, and iterating on new and existing engine systems and tools
Performance awareness in algorithms as well as in memory and bandwidth usage
Working in C++ on our integrated editor/game development tools
Being motivated and providing support for other team members during critical stages of development
Evaluating and integrating new technologies to improve our environment and processes
Qualifications
What you'll bring
To succeed in this position, we see that you have a firm general technical understanding to feel right at home working with systems that see constant change and improvements. You, as a programmer, understand the nuances of pipelines and workflows and have a good understanding and passion for UX. You're confident in your communication skills and appreciate collaboration across disciplines. Besides the above we're looking for someone aligned with our core values and the following skills and experience:
Experience with tools development and designing efficient systems
Professional experience working with C++ programming in the games industry
Knowledge of the process and life-cycle of games development
Experience working with Node graph pattern and data driven engines (Node Graphs, Unreal Engine Blueprint, etc.)
Worked with software related to game engines
Worked with software development closely with the software users
Additional information
Ubisoft's 19,000 team members, working across more than 30 countries around the world, are bound by a common mission to enrich players' lives with original and memorable gaming experiences. Their commitment and talent have brought to life many acclaimed franchises such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Watch Dogs, Just Dance, Rainbow Six, and many more to come. Ubisoft is an equal opportunity employer that believes diverse backgrounds and perspectives are key to creating worlds where both players and teams can thrive and express themselves. If you are excited about solving game-changing challenges, cutting edge technologies and pushing the boundaries of entertainment, we invite you to join our journey and help us create the unknown.
All your application information will be kept confidential according to EEO & GDPR guidelines.
