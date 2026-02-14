Senior Tech Lead Embedded Systems
2026-02-14
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a seasoned Tech Lead within Embedded Systems to drive development from early requirements and architecture through production and long-term maintenance. You will work close to the full embedded stack, ensuring robust integration between hardware and software, and align technical decisions across multiple engineering disciplines.
Job DescriptionLead embedded systems initiatives end-to-end, from requirements and architecture to delivery and maintenance.
Set technical direction and design embedded platform solutions (RTOS and/or Linux-based).
Coordinate cross-functional work across firmware, hardware, connectivity, and QA.
Support project leadership with scope, planning, risk management, and stakeholder communication.
Ensure reliable integration across hardware, drivers, middleware, and application layers.
Drive debugging and root-cause analysis of complex issues spanning software, hardware, and interfaces.
Promote best practices in code quality, CI/CD, testing, and technical documentation.
Collaborate with customers, chipset vendors, and internal teams to align on technical solutions.
Requirements7+ years of experience in embedded systems development.
Proven experience leading technical projects and/or teams.
Strong programming skills in C/C++.
Hands-on experience with embedded Linux and/or RTOS.
Solid understanding of system architecture, drivers, and hardware-software integration.
Experience using debugging and profiling tools such as JTAG, logic analyzers, and trace tools.
Familiarity with Agile ways of working and technical project planning.
Professional communication skills in English (verbal and written).
Nice to haveExperience with NXP platforms.
Knowledge of connectivity technologies such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular.
Application
