Senior Systems Engineer
Terranet Tech AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-04-30
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Terranet Tech AB i Lund
JOIN US IN PIONEERING URBAN TRAFFIC SAFETY
At Terranet AB, we are looking for a Senior Systems Engineer to join our team.
Location: Lund
Job Type: Full-Time
About the role
At Terranet, we are developing next-generation technology to make urban traffic safer. We are now looking for an experienced and passionate Senior Systems Engineer to join our team. In this role, you will define and manage all requirements throughout the entire lifecycle, from the concept phase to the final product. You will work closely with the development team to define the specifications and requirements for each system component. This covers both hardware electronics and software components. Moreover, you will collaborate closely with the team to ensure each requirement is testable and effective.
You will also contribute to the design of the architecture of the system and ensure as a long-term goal that the systems fulfil all safety and regulatory standards.
In this role, you will work closely with our engineering team, which includes both software and hardware specialists. You'll be part of a collaborative and open-minded team where we tackle challenges together, and every idea and contribution counts.
Role and responsibilities
Lead the work to secure the complete system specifications and requirements.
Analysis and management of technical specifications for automotive Electronic anti-collision system.
Definition and writing of system requirements according to predefined quality criteria.
Definition of electronic system architecture in collaboration with the development team.
Interact with the development team to define and discuss technical requirements during the product development phases.
Tracking and monitoring all requirement modifications within technical specifications.
Supporting the team during lab and vehicle test phases.
About you We are looking for someone with proven experience in automotive as a system engineer. You have experience of analyzing and breaking down the system and component requirements.
As a person we believe that you have a solution and result-oriented attitude.
Your Skills
In total at least 5 years of experience in Requirements Engineering and Requirements Management in Automotive.
Good knowledge of function development and systems engineering.
Experience in the requirements specification, focus on breaking down and writing requirements and documents in a structured and readable way.
Experience in CAN, automotive ethernet and similar.
Good knowledge of FMEA and functional safety standards (ISO26262) and their implementation.
Excellent communication skills.
Fluent in English.
Professional experience with OEMs or Tier 1 suppliers.
Experience from most project phases such as requirement management, architecture, system & software design, implementation, integration, test, and deployment.
What we offer We believe in creating a workplace where you can grow, succeed, and enjoy your work. At Terranet, our culture is built on our core values: Pioneering, Trustworthy, and Collaborative. These values shape how we work together, develop technology, and drive innovation.
Here's what you can expect when joining us:
A modern workspace - We've recently moved into a new office at IDEON, Lund.
Flexible working hours - Balance your professional and personal life in a way that works for you.
A strong team culture - We believe in openness, teamwork, and supporting each other. Feedback is encouraged, and every idea is valued.
Wellness benefits - We encourage an active lifestyle and offer a yearly healthcare allowance for health-related activities.
Pension & health insurance - To ensure your well-being.
Weekly breakfast - Every Wednesday, we start the day together with breakfast.
Growth opportunities - Attend industry events, conferences, and workshops to develop your skills.
We'd love to hear from you If you are a skilled Senior Systems Engineer, we'd love to hear from you. Be part of developing next-generation technology for safer and smarter driver assistance systems. Please send your resume and a cover letter detailing your qualifications and how you can contribute to our team.
Questions? - Contact career@terranet.se
About the application process This is a continuous recruitment process, and we will contact relevant candidates directly. Please submit your application as soon as possible.
Terranet is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
About the company Terranet develops technology that goes beyond traditional anti-collision systems. Instead of analyzing entire image frames, our solution detects changes at the pixel level-making it faster, smarter, and more efficient. AI enhances object classification, improving precision when identifying and responding to potential obstacles. The result? Faster reactions and a safer traffic environment for everyone.
We are a Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market-listed company with offices in Lund and Gothenburg. Today, we are a team of around 23 employees-primarily engineers-who are passionate about technology and pioneering the future of urban mobility. https://terranet.se/
Mobilvägen 10, 223 62 Lund Theres Svenssons gata 13, 417 55 Göteborg Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Terranet Tech AB
(org.nr 556666-9916), https://terranet.se/ Arbetsplats
Terranet AB Jobbnummer
9315268