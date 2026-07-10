Senior System Designer / Solution Architect - Automotive & Connectivity
Consat Digital Solutions AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-10
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Assignment Description
We are looking for an experienced Senior System Designer / Solution Architect for consultant assignments within automotive system design, software function development, connectivity, and digital services.
The role involves developing system-level solutions, requirements, architecture, and function behaviours for complex vehicle systems. Typical areas may include tailgate, alarm, locking, lids, seats, external load, glass roof, connectivity, telematics, and digital services.
You will work closely with Product Owners, Business Analysts, Solution Architects, Software Engineers, Enterprise Architects, suppliers, and cross-functional engineering teams.
Main Responsibilities
Define, develop, and document system-level solutions for automotive functions and digital services.
Work with systemization, requirements, interfaces, architecture, and function behaviours.
Support software function development from concept through implementation and validation.
Contribute to safety- and security-related system design, including ISO 26262 where applicable.
Support integration, troubleshooting, verification, and validation activities.
Communicate system and architecture solutions clearly to developers and stakeholders.
Required Competence & Experience
We believe the right consultant has:
Experience as a System Designer, Solution Architect, or similar role within automotive.
Strong knowledge of function and system design, systemization, modelling, and software function development.
Good understanding of automotive system architecture, signals, interfaces, and vehicle-level functionality.
Strong experience in requirements engineering, decomposition, and traceability.
Experience with safety-critical systems and knowledge of ISO 26262.
Experience with tools such as CarWeaver/ SystemWeaver, Electra, or similar.
Experience from Agile, SAFe, DevSecOps, or similar development environments.
Experience with telematics, connectivity, digital services, or connected vehicle solutions.
Knowledge of microservices, cloud technologies, Java, Spring Boot, Linux, databases, or computer networks is meriting.
Relevant university degree or equivalent experience.
B driving license.
Fluency in English, spoken and written.
Personal Skills
The consultant should be structured, analytical, communicative, and self-driven. The role requires strong collaboration skills, the ability to align different stakeholders, and the capacity to manage complexity in a fast-paced development environment.
About the Opportunity
This is a consultant opportunity, not a fixed open position. We are continuously looking for experienced candidates who can match current and upcoming customer requests. The exact assignment scope, customer, and project setup may vary depending on the specific customer need.
Application
We encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible. Please note that during the holiday period, our response time may be slightly longer than usual. However, we review applications on an ongoing basis and will get back to you as soon as we can.
Contact If you have any questions about the position, please contact:
Ulrika Lin, Ulrika.lin@consat.se
Our long-term commitment to our employees has contributed to Consat being named one of Sweden's 100 Career Companies for the thirteenth consecutive year! Read more at: www.consat.se
& Your career starts here https://consat.teamtailor.com/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8051242-2096114". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Consat Digital Solutions AB
(org.nr 559550-7616), https://careers.consat.se
Lindholmspiren 7 (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Consat Jobbnummer
9999232