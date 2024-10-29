Senior Support Engineer
2024-10-29
Vizrt is a global leader in software-defined visual storytelling tools for media content creators. Our innovative solutions empower broadcasters, journalists, and content creators to engage audiences with captivating and immersive visual experiences. We continuously push the boundaries of technology to deliver cutting-edge solutions that transform the way content is produced, managed, and delivered.
Summary of responsibilities
A senior Support engineer will:
Proactively reach out to other support tiers to provide assistance on complex technical issues.
Assist in customer escalation meetings with external boundary partners and leadership.
Facilitate global prioritization for cases escalated to development. Actively participate in R&D prioritization meetings to provide R&D with the priorities of the support organization.
Provide and proactively review knowledge base articles and how-to articles for both internal and external usage.
Manage customer escalation to support leadership to raise concerns/friction points while offering appropriate recommendations
Shares knowledge with 24/7 global team
Attend regular meetings with global team to review common feedback & best practice and share summary with head of support.
Candidate Experience Requirement
5 years + experience of Vizrt products, relevant to appropriate product line or specific products
Advanced to Expert technical knowledge relative to customers' system and product installations to include integrations with third-party applications.
Strong understanding of Vizrt product road map with ability to recommend future solutions for customers
Benefits
We offer an exciting position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Vizrt's future success.
Work-Life balance as it plays an important role in generating long-lasting productivity and output.
A workplace that believes strength is found in diversity.
Rewards - you will enjoy flexible working hours, competitive remuneration, an attractive pension package, health care insurance, wellness allowance, and other benefits.
The Stockholm office has approximately 70 employees of more than 20 different nationalities represented at the office. We are in a brand-new office in Lilla Bantorget, 6 min walk from the central station in Stockholm.
The stories we tell are unique. We'd love to hear yours.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-10
E-post: Jobs.sweden@vizrt.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vizrt One Media AB
