Senior Supply Chain Planner
2024-02-27
Magna Electronics develops cutting-edge technology for the Future Car. Our international, agile and highly collaborative teams aim be the leader in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and to accelerate the growth in Autonomous Driving.
At Magna we value a think-big attitude, the ability to collaborate and take responsibility, and a mindset to never settle, our objective is to always be the best in class and ready for the future. - if your values align with ours, apply for this job opportunity.
What you will do
As Senior Supply Chain Planner, you will be demand responsible and escalation point towards key customer for our plant in Vårgårda but also be process developer for the Planning Process.
Other main activities will be to collect sales and market updates and breakdown Global forecast to capacity demand.
Additionally, you will:
• Be the main supply chain interface for Business areas and OEM customers
• Drive SIOP (Sales, Inventory & Operation Planning)
• Secure mid and long-term demand and capacity plan
• Identify, initiate and drive projects and continues improvement activities
• Drive activities to fulfill customer logistic requirements
• Support the operational organization with customer visits and audits
• Develop & contribute to the strategies and business goals
What you bring with you
We believe that you're a person who are result oriented, seeking new and exciting challenges. You have a solid base of knowledge within Finance, Change Management, Logistics and Supply chain.
We presume that you thrive in environments of constant learning and developing your management skills. Where you can put your problem-solving skills to good use. You enjoy being the "spider in the web", working and communicating cross-functionally within and outside the company. You are used to and enjoy, driving projects as well as working independently.
At Magna, it's all about Trust, so it's important for us that you respect and follow standards, deadlines and agreements.
To be successful in this position, we believe that you have:
• Experiences from operational and strategic SIOP process activities
• Experience in Project and Change Management
• Good knowledge within MS Office, especially Excel
• Good knowledge of ERP systems, (M3, SAP) and business intelligent systems
• Fluent in English and Swedish, both spoken and written
• Experience from electronic or the automotive is highly merited
Education
University degree, within in Logistics, Supply Chain or equivalent education /work experience
Your first months at Magna:
Getting comfortable in a new job and new environment is a process that involves several steps. At Magna, newly hired employees are introduced to an onboarding program. The program aim to provide new employees with a good foundation for their entire Magna journey and a successful start. Within the program, new employees are also assigned a mentor to guide you through your first six month.
Magna is a workplace characterized by:
• A workplace characterized by entrepreneurial mindset, and a "can do"-attitude
• A High-Tech company offering products within the expansive technological fields
• Promotes initiatives, personal growth and advancement
• Rewarded as " Årets Hälsoföretag 2023"
Location: Vårgårda
Employment conditions: Full-time employment
Starting date: By agreement
Contact information: if you have any questions regarding the position or recruitment process please contact hiring manager:
Jens Bonander, jens.bonander@magna.com
, or
Talent Acquisition Partner, Per Lind, per.lind@magna.com
Last day of application: 2024-03-12, continuous selection, position can be filled before last application date.
About Magna, Awareness. Unity. Empowerment.
At Magna, we believe that a diverse workforce is critical to our success. That's why we are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We hire on the basis of experience and qualifications, and in consideration of job requirements, regardless of, in particular, color, ancestry, religion, gender, origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability or gender identity. Magna takes the privacy of your personal information seriously.
We discourage you from sending applications via email to comply with GDPR requirements and your local Data Privacy Law.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Magna Electronics Sweden AB
(org.nr 559131-0841) Arbetsplats
Magna Electronics Sweden Jobbnummer
8501814