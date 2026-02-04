Senior Solution & Technical Delivery Experts - Crew Tracking Implementation
2026-02-04
About Optimen
Optimen is a certified "Great Place to Work" and a strategic delivery partner for Jeppesen ForeFlight. We specialize in aeronautical technology and resource optimization for the global airline industry.
With 19 years of experience, with operations in Mexico, USA and Canada, we operate as an extension of our clients' IT departments. We are entrusted with the configuration, development, and delivery of Jeppesen's Crew and Fleet Portfolio.
Carriers such as Aeromexico, Volaris, LATAM, Avianca and TAP Air Portugal rely on Optimen to solve their most complex operational challenges. We are now establishing a Center of Excellence in Sweden to lead critical implementation projects around the world, bridging the gap between client stakeholders and our engineering hubs.
The Role
We are recruiting a foundational team of Senior and Expert professionals (6-12+ years of experience) to lead the delivery of Jeppesen Crew Tracking solutions.
Operational Transformation through Technology This is more than an implementation role; it is a digital transformation initiative. You will help major airlines modernize their mission-critical operations by replacing legacy, manual processes with advanced optimization technology. Your mandate is to:
Leverage Optimization: Configure Jeppesen's powerful solvers to automate complex decision-making, shifting the client from reactive manual tracking to proactive, data-driven recovery.
Engineer Efficiency: Use technology to encode complex labor agreements (CLA) into automated logic, eliminating human error and unlocking tangible cost savings.
Connect the Ecosystem: Design robust integration architectures that break down data silos, ensuring the crew system acts as the intelligent digital backbone of the airline's operation.
You will work in a distributed Agile environment, acting as the primary link between European client stakeholders and our engineering teams in Americas.
Core Responsibilities
1. Agile Product Ownership & Value Realization
Backlog Management: You will own or heavily influence the product backlog. You must translate high-level business goals into well-defined User Stories and Acceptance Criteria for the engineering team.
Focus on Business Outcome: You will challenge the client's assumptions. Instead of simply implementing a rule, you will define the operational value (e.g., "How does this configuration improve operational compliance?", "How does this automation reduce manual intervention?", or "Does this cost function accurately reflect disruption costs?").
Sprint Execution: Participate in and facilitate Agile ceremonies (Sprint Planning, Reviews). You will be responsible for validating that the delivered increments meet the business objectives before they reach the client.
2. Solution Design & Complexity Management
Functional Modelling (CLA Rules): Lead the definition of complex logic for Collective Labour Agreements (Union Contracts). You must be able to translate legal texts into functional specifications that determine legality, counters, and compensation.
Tracking Optimization: Configure and tune optimization strategies. You will adjust parameters to reflect operational priorities-balancing strict efficiency against robustness during disruption scenarios.
Architecture & Integration: Design the end-to-end integration landscape. You will ensure the Crew Tracking solution communicates reliably with the airline's ecosystem (HR, Flight Ops, Payroll), defining Interface Control Documents (ICDs) and guiding data flow strategy.
3. Collaborative Leadership
Distributed Team Lead: Act as the technical and functional anchor for our development teams in Americas. You will ensure requirements are understood, remove blockers, and maintain quality standards across the Atlantic.
Stakeholder Advisory: Guide VP-level stakeholders (Flight Ops, IT), SMEs, and Business Function Owners through complex trade-offs. You must be able to distinguish between "must-have" regulatory compliance and "nice-to-have" process preferences to protect the implementation scope.
Required Qualifications
Experience: More than 6 years of experience in software implementation, solution architecture, or technical business analysis within the aviation sector.
Agile Mindset: Proven experience working in Agile/Scrum environments. You must be comfortable managing backlogs, writing user stories, and focusing on iterative value delivery rather than waterfall specifications.
Airline Domain Mastery: Deep understanding of Crew Management (Pairing, Rostering, Tracking) or Operations Control (OCC). You must understand the operational mechanics of counters, compensation logic, and disruption management.
Consultative Approach: You are not an order taker. You have a proven ability to guide clients through complex operational changes and focus on customer outcomes.
Communication: Fluent in English (written and verbal), with the ability to explain complex technical concepts to non-technical business leaders.
Preferred Qualifications
Jeppesen Ecosystem: Prior experience with Jeppesen products (Crew Tracking, Carmen Systems legacy) or familiarity with the RAVE modeling language is a distinct advantage.
Technical Stack: For architecture-focused candidates, proficiency in Python, SQL, and AWS is highly valued.
Optimization: Familiarity with Operations Research concepts, solver tuning, or defining penalty/cost functions for automated planning systems.
Language Skills: Fluency in Spanish is a strong asset to facilitate collaboration with our engineering centers in Latin America. Så ansöker du
