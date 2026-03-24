Senior Solution Architect
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Datajobb / Helsingborg Visa alla datajobb i Helsingborg
2026-03-24
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We are hiring Senior solution architect for Sweden location
Key Responsibilities
Architect and design cloud-native applications using Java (Spring Boot / Spring Cloud) on GCP.
Define and implement microservices-based architecture and API-first design.
Lead migration of legacy applications to GCP cloud-native solutions.
Design and manage RESTful APIs with proper governance and lifecycle management.
Implement event-driven architecture using Pub/Sub, Kafka, or similar tools.
• Expertly deliver captivating demos, workshops, POCs, and conferences that have proven pivotal in guiding clients through their transformative digital endeavors.
• Architect and execute comprehensive strategies for application transformation, adeptly handling Greenfield and Brownfield projects, and providing ingenious solutions to intricate challenges.
• Proficiently navigate cloud migrations across various platforms, engendering efficiency and innovation for clients.
Elevate client experiences through masterful proficiency in Hybrid Cloud Architectures, Event-Driven Architectures, Containerization, Microservices, DevOps, Serverless Architecture, GCP, AWS, and Azure
Collaborate with DevOps teams to build CI/CD pipelines and automate deployments.
Define cloud architecture standards, best practices, and security guidelines.
Ensure high availability, scalability, and performance of applications.
Integrate GCP services such as:
Cloud Run / GKE / App Engine
Cloud Functions
Cloud SQL / Firestore / BigQuery
Implement observability using Stackdriver (Cloud Monitoring & Logging).
Provide technical leadership, mentoring, and design governance. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-23
E-post: sshivangi@hcltech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
HCL Address Room no. D-279/D-217, 2nd FloorBredgatan 11 (visa karta
)
252 25 HELSINGBORG Arbetsplats
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9816130