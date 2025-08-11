Senior Solution Architect
2025-08-11
Short description
The Solution Architect is responsible for the entire (SAP)
solution regarding all customer process requirements. The
focus is on the integrative aspects of the SAP solution, its
alignment with the customer's IT strategy, and the continuous
enhancement of the solution. This job involves serving as the
link between the various field consultants in a project and
assuming responsibility for the integrative and successful
implementation of the core processes of the (SAP) solution.
Job responsibilities
Plans and applies methodologies for the development/expansion of SAP or IT system
landscapes or applications.
Escalates identified problems and/or errors (technical and organizational).
Provides technical support for pre-sales activities.
Adapts solutions to meet customer requirements.
Transports, designs, and communicates new technical solutions (customized developments)
and extensions to existing products (add-ons).
Considers existing technical solutions in the respective technical focus (e.g., technical
ecosystem or Solution Manager in combination with third-party process modeling solutions).
Conducts gap analyses and communicates technical limitations and optimization potential.
Oversees pre-sales, scoping, and sizing of transformation/sustainability services, e.g., related
to preparation, implementation, and follow-up (optimization). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-10
HR Business Partner
Marie Berg marie.berg@nttdata.com 0708649002 Jobbnummer
9453310