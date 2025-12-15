Senior Solution Architect - BMS
2025-12-15
EcoDataCenter is looking for a driven Senior Solution Architect - BMS who wants to be part of a unique growth journey and help ensure a sustainable infrastructure for society's digitalization.
EcoDataCenter has been named the world's most sustainable data center. With innovative design, circular energy solutions and world-leading technology, we are building the data center of the future - where digitalization and sustainability go hand in hand.
About the position - Senior Solution Architect, BMS
As Senior Solution Architect - Building Management Systems (BMS), you are the technical "go-to" for the controls and monitoring architecture of our data centers. Your focus is on how the full controls stack fits together - from field devices and PLCs, through BMS servers and networks, to integrations with DCIM, EPMS and customer systems - rather than on being the deepest specialist in a single product.
You lead the overall BMS concepts and architecture, translate operational and customer requirements into robust, scalable designs, and ensure that our solutions balance reliability, cybersecurity, usability and energy performance.
You work closely with our BMS integrators, OEMs, design partners and contractors, answering technical questions, challenging proposals where needed and making sure that the BMS design is robust, buildable and supports our availability and sustainability targets.
Typical systems in your scope:
BMS platforms and servers, including redundancy, failover and database concepts
Field controllers, PLCs and I/O for HVAC, cooling, power monitoring and auxiliary systems
Controls and automation for mechanical and electrical systems (e.g. chillers, CRAH/CRAC, AHUs, pumps, generators, fuel systems)
BMS networks, segmentation, protocols and integration middleware (e.g. BACnet, Modbus, OPC, REST APIs)
Integration with DCIM, EPMS, SCADA, security systems and customer monitoring platforms
Alarm management, trending, dashboards and operational user interfaces
Time synchronisation, data quality, historisation and reporting concepts
Cybersecurity principles for OT networks and BMS platforms (in collaboration with internal specialists)
Areas of responsibility
BMS architecture and design coordination
Own and maintain the overall BMS architecture for assigned projects, including system topology, server architecture, controls hierarchy and integration map.
Translate functional and operational requirements into clear BMS design principles, control strategies and performance criteria (availability, response times, alarm philosophy).
Define and review points lists, control sequences (sequence of operations) and graphics requirements.
Review and comment on BMS and controls designs from integrators and consultants, focusing on interfaces, resilience, usability, maintainability and cybersecurity.
OEM, integrator and supplier interaction
Act as the main day-to-day technical contact for BMS integrators and relevant OEMs (BMS platforms, controllers, gateways, industrial PCs, network components).
Review technical proposals, architecture diagrams, control philosophies and integration designs for compliance with EcoDataCenter standards.
Coordinate technical questions (RFIs) between integrators, mechanical/electrical designers, contractors and the EcoDataCenter project team.
Evaluate technical options and trade-offs; make recommendations based on reliability, lifecycle cost, usability and future scalability.
Support to projects and site
Support Project Managers and Site Managers with clear BMS and controls input to planning, phasing and constructability.
Participate in design, constructability and value engineering reviews, bringing an end-to-end controls and integration perspective.
Visit site regularly to follow BMS installation, panel build, device mounting and network deployment, and verify that the design intent is followed.
Support commissioning and operations
Support the Commissioning Manager and commissioning engineers in defining test scope for BMS and controls (I/O checks, functional tests, integrated system testing, failover and failure scenarios).
Review and interpret commissioning results from a controls and architecture perspective, including alarm behaviour, sequence performance and response to faults.
Clarify design intent during fault-finding and help assess the impact of deviations or changes on availability, safety and monitoring quality.
Provide technical handover briefings and training to operations teams on BMS architecture, key control strategies, alarm concepts and use of dashboards/trends.
Your profile
Have strong experience working with BMS or controls systems in data centers, industrial plants, energy plants or other mission-critical environments.
Understand how field devices, controllers, BMS platforms, networks and higher-level systems (DCIM, EPMS, SCADA) fit together into a coherent architecture.
Can read and challenge BMS architectures, network diagrams, control philosophies, I/O lists and graphics concepts, and spot gaps or inconsistencies.
Are comfortable speaking with integrators and OEM specialists, asking direct questions and pushing back where a solution does not fit the overall architecture or operational needs.
Can translate technical detail into clear recommendations for Project Managers, customers and operations.
Enjoy being involved both in design meetings and on site, seeing how solutions work in real life.
Qualifications
Degree or vocational qualification in automation, controls, electrical engineering, mechatronics or similar, or equivalent experience.
Solid experience with BMS or industrial controls systems in mission-critical or complex HVAC/power environments; data center experience is a strong advantage.
Practical experience with some of the following: BMS platforms, PLCs, field controllers, industrial networks, gateways and integration protocols (e.g. BACnet, Modbus, OPC).
Experience creating or reviewing control sequences, points lists, alarm philosophies, graphics and user interfaces.
Experience integrating BMS with DCIM, EPMS, SCADA or similar higher-level systems is a strong advantage.
Familiarity with OT cybersecurity principles for BMS/controls environments is meriting.
Knowledge of Nordic/European data center or industrial markets is an advantage.
Good communication skills in English; Swedish is a strong advantage.
Good knowledge of the Office package; experience with BMS engineering tools, SCADA configuration tools or similar software is an advantage.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556969-1065)
Kvarnsvedsvägen 420 (visa karta
)
784 66 BORLÄNGE
9645170