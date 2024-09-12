Senior software engineers within vehicle motion
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
Our clients in vehicle motion are looking for experienced Software Engineers with an overall understanding of estimation techniques with proven customer-facing skills. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of rethinking and refactoring complex codebases, with a focus on enhancing maintainability, scalability and flexibility.
Work hands-on with the development team to prepare/review detailed technical design and ensure delivery as per committed estimates with high quality.
Bug Analysis and Prevention: Identify root causes of past bugs and implement preventative measures in the software architecture to reduce the likelihood of future issues.
Establish and enforce coding standards through regular code reviews, ensuring the highest quality in our software development process which includes software testing.
Simulink Modelling of software for automotive devices including traceability.
Extensive experience with the latest standards of C, AUTOSAR and Embedded Systems
Qualifications
Bachelor / Master's degree in computer / software engineering or related discipline
8+ years' experience in embedded software and system deployment
Proven experience with a focus on code refactoring and system design in MATLAB / Simulink environment
Knowledge of automotive domain using Windows / Linux
Knowledge of development processes for software design i.e., ASPICE and ISO26262
Very strong communication, presentation, and social skills
Good understanding of Agile methodologies (SAFe, Scrum, etc.)
We expect you to be a good team player able to integrate into a fast and growing environment requiring challenging collaboration with the technical team/support organization and everyday communication with stakeholders.
We expect a mindset for continuous improvement and a willingness to guide, motivate, and mentor more junior team members
Additional Information
Welcome with your application! Please note that we don't accept applications via email.
Per Kristedal- Section Manager per.p.kristedal@afry.com
We refrain from direct contact with staffing and recruitment companies and sellers of additional job advertisements.
Welcome with your application
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
