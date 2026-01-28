Senior Software Engineer- Node.js
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-01-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for a Senior Software Engineer to a company in Stockholm. Start ASAP, 11-month limited contract to begin with. Possibility of extension after that. Strengthen the newly created Stand-alone client team in order to design, optimize and implement mainly the BFF-solution most likely in Node.js
Project: Stand-alone client
BFF: Backend for Frontend" (BFF) is an architectural pattern creating a dedicated, tailored backend layer for each specific frontend (web, mobile, etc.), sitting between the UI and core microservices to optimize data delivery, simplify client development, and improve performance by handling client-specific logic and data aggregation, unlike a single generic API. Each BFF is maintained by the same team as its frontend, enabling faster, independent development and deployment.
The team consists of 4 engineers, 1 architect and one PO and is located in Stockholm and Linköping. The team will work closely and independently, and have expectations on them to be on site for at least 3 days a week.
This is a full-time consultant position in Stockholm through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 11-month limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 75% onsite in Stockholm.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7131768-1812634". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Gamla Brogatan 32 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9710234