Senior Software engineer in Linköping
2025-10-29
Are you ready to make a difference and contribute to a smarter, safer world? Do you also like the idea of working in a DevOps team together with dedicated people to build and operate outstanding products with high quality? Our R&D-site in Linköping is growing at a fast pace and we are looking for a team-oriented fullstack developer with QA interest.
Who is your future team?
The team we are recruiting for now owns the portal or one-stop-shop for all Axis cloud services. The team integrates all different cloud applications in one frontend as well as develops parts that are common for all use cases. They make sure that it is coherent and consistent across applications. The work involves some backend but mostly frontend development.
At Axis in Linköping we work in small teams where all team members share and collaborate on all the tasks of a software team. To facilitate this, we are believers in methods that encourage that you are never alone when coding or performing other tasks. Some teams work with pair-programming while others choose mob-programming. We often try out new methods to find the best way of working.
To ensure that we always maintain high quality, we build quality into the system as early as possible in the development process. Any defects must be found quickly, as much as possible by means of automated tests, so that they can be corrected as close to the source as possible.
What you'll do as a Software engineer in Linköping:
As a developer, you are a part of our absolute core competence and indispensable in refining our products and creating functionality and smarter solutions to our customers.
The responsibilities of the role include:
*
Participate as a dedicated team member in everyday teamwork - programming in mob or pair
*
Take an active part in designing the architecture of the product
*
A lot of communication with different stakeholders including other development teams
*
Together with other colleagues drive continuous improvement of our development methodology including test
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We are looking for an senior fullstack developer with QA interest, who want to work in a cross-functional team to create solutions that create a great developer experience.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
*
Solid work experience in programming and bringing software product(s) to the market
*
Familiar with cloud deployed product(s), test driven development, AWS or Azure, TypeScript, React and Node.js
*
Working knowledge of QA and test automation
*
An interest covering the whole product cycle meaning everything from product definition, implementing features to finished product.
*
Curious to learn and searching for ways to improve how we work
What Axis have to offer:
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
This position is based in Linköping, primarily on-site at our office in Ebbepark. Our work environment fosters teamwork and innovation, with plenty of room for fun! Together, we enjoy activities like table tennis, Mario Kart, or a game of pickleball at Campushallen.
Ready to Act?
Find out more from recruiting manager Charlotta Linderstam +46 (0)73 046 50 92 or HR-Generalist Hannah Skog +46 (0)76 176 24 94.
