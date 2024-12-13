Senior Software Engineer (Fullstack: .NET/React/AWS)
What we do at Qliro
At Qliro we deliver safe and simple payments. We are a dedicated partner to our merchants who serve their customers every day. We believe that if our merchants grow, we grow. We are a company of dedicated, friendly and highly competent people that together have redefined what Qliro and payments can be. We are now on a journey of scaling our business both here in Sweden and the Nordics.
What your team does
Earlier Qliro focused on a few big customers, today we have pivoted and now we are going for the entire e-com market, starting in the Nordics but aiming to be a European leader. To succeed we must automate the system configurations. We also need to build the new best-in-class tooling where merchants can onboard themselves.
Your new team owns the automation and self-configuration tools. This is a greenfield project based upon AWS step-functions, .NET and React. We fully own our domain, where to go and how to get there.
We believe that you work best autonomously and thrive in collaboration with others. You think greenfield is exciting where you have an impact on the vision and take a broader role in developing our products. Working together with other teams, PMs and stakeholders comes naturally. You are comfortable in both frontend and backend and can elevate the view to lead architectural discoveries when needed.
What you will bring to the team
5+ years as a fullstack engineer
Fearless to dive into architectural discussions and explore on your own
Modern Javascript framework and .NET or JAVA in backend
Tech stack
React
.NET
AWS (various tools)
Cypress
Microservices
