Senior Software Engineer Frontend($)
2022-12-19
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
This role is within our Global Online Experience team, which is using digital technologies to reinvent the experience of becoming a Volvo customer. There's no reason the experience of buying a car should be painful and difficult - it should be as enjoyable and exciting as actually having a new car.
That is our mission.
You will be responsible for developing front-end software for consumer facing and internal products across more than 100 countries. We create the end-to-end experience for online sales/subscriptions of cars, global campaigns as well as frameworks for other parts of Volvo cars. Your responsibilities will include rapid development of prototypes/concepts, and regular product development.
You should have start-up experience where you have quickly developed prototypes and catalysed product development in a fast paced, fluid environment. You are a hands-on developer with frontend experience. You are experienced with agile development and a champion of software development best practices. You are also experienced in leading and supporting your teammates with technical decisions.
You and your skills
* To succeed in this role, you need to have a minimum of 6 years of work experience developing front-end software.
* Expert in Javascript programming and in building UIs with HTML and CSS.
* Expert in React.js.
* Experience in Typescript.
* Experience in using Next.js framework.
* Experience in using one or more cloud providers like AWS or Azure.
* Experience in building accessible and performant websites.
* Experience with headless content management systems.
* Understanding of Service Oriented Architectures.
* Last but not least, share our passion for cars and developments in the auto industry.
We offer our employees excellent benefits such as:
* Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what's most important in life.
* At Volvo Car Group, all new parents with one year's active permanent service now receive 24 weeks of parental leave, paid at 80 percent of their base pay. The policy is for everyone - whether you're a designer or a plant operator, whether you work in Sweden, China, or the USA. Read more here: https://group.volvocars.com/careers/family-bond-by-volvo-cars.
* Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
