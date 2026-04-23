Senior Software Engineer
Assa Abloy AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-23
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Are you passionate about building connected software systems that bridge embedded devices and the cloud? ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions AB is looking for a hands-on Senior Software Engineer to join our team in Stockholm or Landskrona and help shape the next generation of IoT-based access control solutions.
In this role, you will work at the intersection of embedded Linux, system design, and connected applications, developing software (primarily in Go) that enables communication between devices, gateways, and cloud platforms. You'll be part of a cross-functional agile team building scalable and secure solutions for real-world environments such as hotels, commercial buildings, and shared spaces.
You will operate in an environment where embedded systems meet distributed architecture, working with Linux-based devices, networking protocols, and secure communication, giving you the opportunity to influence how our systems behave end-to-end.
You'll join a collaborative and technically strong team across multiple locations, working closely with firmware engineers, backend developers, and product teams.
In this role, you'll thrive in a culture that values engineering excellence, ownership, and continuous learning, empowering you to build a career you can be proud of.
What you will do as our Senior Embedded Software Engineer
As a Senior Software Engineer, you will design, develop, and maintain software for embedded Linux devices and IoT gateway solutions, contributing to how devices connect, communicate, and operate within a larger ecosystem.
For example, you would:
Design, implement, and maintain IoT applications and gateway software on embedded Linux devices, ensuring reliability, performance, maintainability, and seamless device-to-cloud communication.
Contribute to system design and architecture, creating scalable, secure, and robust solutions while collaborating closely with firmware, hardware, and backend teams across the full system stack.
Work with communication protocols such as TCP/IP, MQTT, and HTTP to enable efficient data exchange between devices, gateways, and cloud environments.
Debug and troubleshoot complex, distributed systems, spanning devices, gateways, and cloud services, addressing issues from hardware interfaces to system-level integration.
Ensure secure communication and device lifecycle management, including provisioning, updates, remote maintenance, encryption, and key management.
Support and improve CI/CD pipelines, development practices, and team skills, mentoring team members and contributing to best practices in system design, development, and collaboration.
The skills and experience you need
We are looking for someone who has:
Strong experience in software development, ideally in embedded Linux or system-level environments.
Solid understanding of distributed systems and how different components interact within a larger architecture.
Experience with networking and communication protocols such as TCP/IP, MQTT, HTTP, or similar.
Experience developing in Go, or strong experience in another language (e.g. C/C++ or similar) with willingness to work in Go.
Experience working in complex systems involving multiple components (e.g. devices, gateways, cloud services).
Strong problem-solving and debugging skills across system boundaries.
Fluency in English (both spoken and written).
The ideal candidate also brings experience in areas such as IoT architectures, secure communication (e.g. encryption, certificates, key management), or working with connected devices. Familiarity with CI/CD, DevOps practices, or cross-functional product development is considered a plus.
We value practical experience and system-level thinking highly, and welcome candidates from different technical backgrounds who enjoy understanding how things work end-to-end.
What we offer
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
Learning and career development opportunities, whether it's online learning, management training or enhancing your skills.
A competitive salary
Hybrid model of working
Stable employment in a friendly international atmosphere
We review applications regularly, so don't wait.
We are building diverse and inclusive teams and encourage applications from all who can envision themselves working with us.
To ensure that your personal information is secure, we do not review any applications sent via email or post. If you have any questions about the role or the process, please send an email to Khalil Kabakibi, Talent Acquisition Business Partner, at Khalil.kabakibi@assaabloy.com
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Let's together create a safer and more open world!
To find out more about us, visit www.assaabloy.com.
We are the ASSA ABLOY Group
Our people have made us the global leader in access solutions. In return, we open doors for them wherever they go. With nearly 63,000 colleagues in more than 70 different countries, we help billions of people experience a more open world. Our innovations make all sorts of spaces - physical and virtual - safer, more secure, and easier to access.
As an employer, we value results - not titles, or backgrounds. We empower our people to build their career around their aspirations and our ambitions - supporting them with regular feedback, training, and development opportunities. Our colleagues think broadly about where they can make the most impact, and we encourage them to grow their role locally, regionally, or even internationally.
As we welcome new people on board, it's important to us to have diverse, inclusive teams, and we value different perspectives and experiences. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Assa Abloy AB
(org.nr 556059-3575)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Assa Abloy Global Solutions AB Jobbnummer
9871432