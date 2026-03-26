Senior Software Engineer
Coretura AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-03-26
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About the role
We are looking for experienced engineers with strong C/C++ skills and deep technical understanding of modern platforms. You will take ownership of complex software modules, collaborate closely with system architects, and contribute to the design and delivery of high-quality platform components spanning OS, middleware, and system-level integrations.
This role is well-suited to someone who thrives in a senior engineering environment where clarity, autonomy, and technical curiosity drive daily progress. You will work alongside other specialists who value open communication, thoughtful decision-making, and the ability to break down complex challenges into robust, maintainable solutions.
Key responsibilities
Design and implement complex software modules with end-to-end accountability for technical outcomes
Participate in architectural discussions and influence component-level decisions together with system architects
Champion coding standards and engineering best practices within the team
Conduct thorough code reviews with a strong focus on maintainability, correctness, and long-term technical health
Identify, analyze, and resolve complex software defects, including systemic root-cause issues
Define and evolve unit and integration test strategies to raise overall software quality
Collaborate proactively with test, architecture, and product teams to align on requirements and interface definitions
Maintain high-quality technical documentation, including design descriptions, decision logs, and change records
Contribute to roadmap planning, effort estimation, and iterative improvements to development processes
Core skills & competencies
We are looking for someone with strong analytical skills, a structured way of working, and the ability to communicate complex technical topics clearly to colleagues across domains. You should feel confident taking ownership of your work while also contributing to discussions that shape the broader platform.
You likely hold a B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field, and you have 6+ years of professional software development experience. A proven track record of technical ownership and delivery in team-based environments is highly beneficial.
Technically, you bring:
Domain expertise in at least one of the following areas: Linux system architecture, Android Hypervisorsor or AUTOSAR (Classic or Adaptive)
Deep proficiency in C/C++, with an understanding of performance, safety, and maintainability trade-offs
Strong understanding of software design patterns, architectural principles, and clean-code practices
Ability to decompose and tackle complex and ambiguous problems independently
Solid code review skills, with the ability to provide constructive, actionable feedback
Proficiency with Git, CI/CD environments, and modern embedded/software development toolchains
The ability to read, interpret, and challenge technical specifications and interface definitions
Why join?
At Coretura, you'll join a company built on engineering excellence and a clear mission: enabling the evolution toward Software-Defined Vehicles through robust architecture, deep technical expertise, and a culture that empowers engineers to do their best work.
Our SDV-centric approach emphasizes clarity, modularity, and predictable integration across Linux, Android, Hypervisor, and AUTOSAR domains. As a Senior Software Engineer, you will have a tangible impact on how these platforms are shaped, structured, and delivered.
You will be part of a highly skilled, transparent, and people-driven environment where your knowledge is valued and your ideas help shape the future of automotive software.
We look forward to meeting our next colleague. If this sounds like the right challenge for you, we encourage you to apply. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7453803-1915220". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Coretura AB
(org.nr 559479-2094), https://career.coretura.com
Bror Nilssons gata 12 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Coretura Jobbnummer
9821501