Senior Software Engineer
2025-12-22
Create Your Better Tomorrow
With over 50 years of experience in the industry, Kollmorgen, a Regal Rexnord brand, is a technology leader in navigation and fleet control of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). In our continued effort to innovate and grow, we are now expanding and are seeking talents to join us and be part of our success story.
Our definition of success goes beyond customer satisfaction; it includes fostering the talent of tomorrow. At Kollmorgen, we cultivate a collaborative and inclusive environment where innovation thrives and every individual is valued. Our commitment to professional growth and development ensures that you will have the opportunity to advance your career while working on cutting-edge automation solutions.
We are looking for a Senior Software Engineer to be part of a dynamic team that is passionate about making a difference in the world of AGVs and AMRs.
Position Overview
As a Senior Software Engineer, you will be part of our Engineering department, along with the other 80+ engineers working within embedded systems, system software as well as windows applications and web services.
In this position, you will be a key player in our Tools team which develops intuitive, high impact tools for our partners to design, configure, and commission AGV & AMR systems. These tools enable our partners to design the system and subsequently install and calibrate the systems at the customer sites. Your primary focus will be the development of our web & cloud-based tool, supporting tasks such as environment validation, vehicle calibration, drive path validation, and pallet positioning.
The mission of this position is to build intuitive and reliable tools that empower our partners to optimize system performance and reliability. To achieve this, you will work across the full stack, developing both frontend and backend components, from responsive user interfaces to scalable backend services and cloud integrations.
Tech Stack:
Backend: C# .NET 8+, ASP.NET Core, Entity Framework Core, REST API's
Frontend: React, TypeScript, JavaScript, Material UI
Cloud: Microsoft Azure (App Services, Functions, SQL, Storage, SignalR, Communication services)
What does success look like in this position:
High Code Quality: Deliver clean, efficient, and well-tested code that meets functional requirements and supports continuous integration and automated testing goals.
Comprehensive Documentation: Maintain detailed and up-to-date documentation for all projects, facilitating smooth onboarding and knowledge transfer.
Customer-Centric Delivery: Prioritize building MVPs that deliver real value quickly, balancing technical feasibility with user needs to reduce time-to-market without sacrificing quality.
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with product owners, UX designers, system architects, and other teams to align requirements, solve integration challenges, and contribute to system-level planning.
AI Usage: Adoption of Generative AI technologies in our solutions.
Agile Leadership & Mentorship: Actively share knowledge, support junior engineers through pairing and code reviews, and help the team adopt agile practices that improve autonomy and delivery speed.
To achieve the mission and success of this position, we believe you already have:
Educational background in Computer science, IT, Engineering, or equivalent;
10 years of experience in Software Development and/or working with AGV systems;
Extensive knowledge in C# and .NET;
Solid experience working with Azure cloud solutions;
Excellent communication skills in English, both spoken and written;
Strong collaboration skills;
Ability to anticipate, address, and solve complex problems;
Commitment to high standards and continuous quality improvement;
Drive to challenge the status quo to create breakthrough innovations;
Flexibility and adaptability in changing circumstances;
Experience working with AGVs and AMRs is considered beneficial.
We see that our ideal candidates are committed to personal & professional growth, and they share our core values and genuine enthusiasm for innovation.
Our commitment to your well-being and growth includes:
Innovation Days - A 24-hour event happening every twelve weeks for the whole company to dig deeper, explore new ideas and solve problem!
Office Gym - Always open and free, filled with machines for strength and fitness for all our employees.
Company Events - Participate in fun and engaging activities to build team spirit.
Group Workout Session - Stay active with various workout sessions led by your colleagues.
Career Opportunities - Enjoy the chance to work in different positions and teams over the years, fostering career growth.
Online Learning with Coursera - Advance your professional development and boost your knowledge within different areas.
Flexi-Time - Enjoy flexible working hours to balance work and personal life.
Fixed Hybrid Mode - Benefit from a structured hybrid work model, combining remote and in-office work.
Vacation - Take advantage of 6 weeks of vacation to relax and recharge.
Work-Time Reduction - Benefits from around 9 extra days off per working year.
Wellness Allowance - Receive support for your health and wellness expenses.
Home Office Equipment - Get essential home office equipment, including noise-cancelling headphones, screens, and more.
Free Parking & Bicycle Garage - Conveniently located outside our office for easy access.
Other benefits - Enjoy a Collective Agreement and Occupational Pension.
Additional Information
Full time employment | Based in Mölndal, Sweden
Selection takes place on an ongoing basis, so be sure to apply early. We're excited to hear from you!
Please submit your application in English.
Kollmorgen - Autonomous Mobile Solutions
We offer a complete automation solution for AGV and AMR providers. Our NDC Solutions platform is a proven platform that enables efficient and reliable vehicle automation with increased performance. It includes all hardware, software, and navigation technologies necessary to automate a vehicle fleet. The platform has been installed in a vast variety of material handling sites and vehicles across the globe.
