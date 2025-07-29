Senior Software Engineer
2025-07-29
Are you a Senior Software Engineer looking for a high-impact role in fintech? At Brite, we're revolutionizing real-time payments across Europe with cutting-edge open banking solutions. We're seeking a Senior Software Engineer to join our Connectivity Team in Malaga, where you'll play a key role in building a scalable, secure, and high-performance platform. If you're passionate about developing robust fintech solutions and thrive in a fast-moving, high-growth environment, this is your opportunity!
Your role at Brite
As a Senior Software Engineer, you'll be at the core of our platform development, designing and implementing the essential components that connect Brite with banks across Europe. Your work will focus on payment initiation (PIS) and authentication (AIS), ensuring seamless and secure transactions. You'll collaborate closely with a team of top-tier developers and architects to create a future-proof framework that supports millions of users.
What we are looking for
5+ years of hands-on experience in software development, with deep expertise in Python.
Solid background in cloud platforms (AWS, Google Cloud, or Azure).
Strong understanding of distributed architectures and service-oriented systems.
A proactive, ownership-driven approach - you thrive in a fast-paced environment.
Degree in Computer Science or a related field, or equivalent practical experience.
Meritorious
Team leadership experience.
Experience with Open Banking, PSD2, and financial integrations.
Background in real-time payment solutions.
Strong problem-solving skills and a passion for optimizing performance at scale.
Security-conscious mindset - familiarity with encryption techniques and best practices.
Experience working with highly scalable, transaction-intensive systems.
Why Brite?
Make an impact - Be part of a fintech innovator redefining payments across Europe.
Spain-based - Our largest office outside HQ is in Malaga, with a hybrid model in Malaga and Remote model in rest of Spain we attract the best talent.
Career growth - Access continuous learning programs (Coursera, Google Cloud Skills Boost) and internal mobility opportunities.
Great culture - A dynamic, supportive team with regular events, breakfasts, and after-works. Enjoy free coffee, fruit, and snacks!
Comprehensive benefits - Private medical insurance for your well-being.
International environment - Work with a diverse, talented team across multiple European hubs.
About Brite
Founded in 2019, Brite Payments is a leading A2A (account-to-account) payments provider powered by open banking technology. With offices in Stockholm, Malaga, Malta, and London, we're growing fast - over 170+ professionals are shaping the future of instant payments.
Ready to make an impact? Apply now and help us build the future of European payments.
Visit www.britepayments.com
to learn more. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-22
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Brite AB
(org.nr 559116-1632), https://britepayments.com/ Arbetsplats
Brite Kontakt
Malin Indal malin.indal@britepayments.com 073-540 48 97 Jobbnummer
9440242