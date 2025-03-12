Senior Software Engineer
MAG Interactive AB (publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-03-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MAG Interactive AB (publ) i Stockholm
About MAG (in brief!)
At MAG Interactive we make mobile games that feel good. As a part of this fun and dynamic industry, it's our mission to spread joy to players around the world. With over 350 million downloads globally, we credit our success to our awesome colleagues and we hope you'll join the team!
The role - Senior Software Engineer
In this role you'll champion robust architecture and clear code, ensuring well-structured, reusable code across our projects. As you collaborate with game teams, you'll share valuable architecture and code organization insights, to enhance long-term sustainability across all of our projects.
We're all about building reusable code, saving time and elevating the game development experience. This is a unique opportunity to shape the technical direction of a major software project here at MAG, ensuring its stability and scalability, ultimately influencing how we develop our games for the future!
Is this you?
Do you have a background in software engineering and you have moved into the world of making games or you are interested in working in games? Are you passionate about building projects well, from an architectural perspective? If this sounds like the way you love to work, then read on to see if this could be the role for you!
What you'll be doing:
You will be part of the team building a modern UI framework on top of Unity which is used to build all of our games
Writing clean and maintainable C# code to ensure the scalability and sustainability of our games for the long-term
Ensuring all code is well written to allow for reusability
Utilizing strong architectural principles in building new games and maintaining live games (e.g. use of dependency injection, MVC and SOLID principles)
Contributing to code reviews; and using your experience and understanding to assist and mentor other developers
Helping to identify and improve the game's codebase for long term sustainability
Continuous improvement of the existing codebase and refactoring of legacy code as required
Working closely with your team as well as with other game teams
Working closely with the core and game teams to identify and extract reusable code to improve processes
Contributing to the unique MAG culture including; sharing knowledge, collaborating in our MAG Jams, and helping to maintain our company values (Trust, Curiosity and Drive)
Opportunities to share your knowledge around sustainable code to other developers across the business
Your skills/experience:
You have extensive experience using C#
Good understanding of design and architectural patterns such as dependency injection, MVC, GoF design patterns etc
Experience of working on a range of UI framework projects
Experience working with a game engine e.g. Unity or Unreal (we use Unity)
Bachelors or Masters degree in computer science, software engineering or related field, or equivalent training and professional experience
You have the ability to write well-structured, clean code - you love to find ways to continuously improve the codebase and refactor code where needed
You are passionate about building easy to maintain and reusable architecture
Good understanding of coding principles e.g. SOLID
Experienced in writing automated tests
You have a solid understanding in data structures, algorithms and software methodologies
You are a great team player with excellent communication skills and a friendly, positive attitude. You love to both give and to receive feedback.
You are self-motivated and proactive and able to take the initiative to bring about change
You are fluent in English (we have employees from all over the world, so we all communicate in English)
And most important of all...you are excited to work with games!
Nice to have (but not essential!):
Native Android or IOS experience is a plus
Experience of working in a client-server environment
Have coded and launched one or more mobile games
At MAG, we want all of our employees to feel valued, appreciated and empowered to bring their true selves to work!
Our recruitment processes are designed to prevent bias and discrimination against people regardless of; gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, age, neurodiversity, disability status, or any other aspect.
About MAG
We are MAG Interactive - a leading mobile developer and publisher of casual mobile games built on a wealth of creativity and passion. We thrive on creating quality experiences that make our players want to come back for more. And Players agree! Combined, the Company's games have been downloaded more than 350 million times. We create a good times factory with a global reach that continues to grow.
We are all part of a creative, positive and trusting environment where everyone has a sense of ownership over their activities and pride in their work. This open and collaborative working culture at MAG is key to our ability to continuously create top notch games.
Every game released from MAG Interactive has reached a multi-million player base and reached the #1 position in its category in a large number of countries. Our games have been selected Best of Google Play, Best Of App Store by Apple and have reached the #1 word game spot in over 100 countries.
MAG Interactive was founded in Stockholm in 2010. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MAG Interactive AB (publ)
(org.nr 556804-3524) Arbetsplats
MAG Interactive Jobbnummer
9218274