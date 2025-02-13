Senior Software Engineer
Location: Remote / Stockholm, Sweden
Company Overview: Join our team of creative and ambitious individuals in a dynamic and innovative environment here at Metalmind. We are a small, collaborative team committed to pushing the boundaries of AI applications and delivering magical, transformative products to change the global work landscape. With a flat structure and a shared vision, we value creativity and curiosity, respect each other's contributions, and collectively shape our strategy and roadmaps.
Job Summary: We are seeking a highly skilled and independent Software Engineer with a strong focus on user experience and the user journey. This role involves developing cohesive, user-friendly SaaS applications, both backend and frontend, and integrating these applications with various interfaces and platforms.
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop and maintain user-centric SaaS applications, focusing on ease of use, functionality, and overall user experience.
• Develop user and rights management, payment management, and configuration interfaces and backends (MS Azure).
• Integrate applications with external platforms like Slack, MS Teams and ERP systems.
• Collaborate closely with the team to align on product vision and implementation strategies.
Technical Skills:
• Proficiency in Python and React.
• Experience with Microsoft Azure and various database technologies (vector, relational, object databases).
• Strong understanding of SaaS frameworks and APIs for authentication, user management, and payment processing.
• Experience from Devops and / or CI/CD preferable.
• Familiarity with AI, especially generative AI and LLMs, is a necessity.
Personal Attributes:
• Ability to operate independently within a cross-functional team to resolve issues and deliver results without granular instructions.
• Strong team player, contributing to a supportive and challenging environment.
• A curious and passionate problem solver, eager to learn and stay ahead in software development.
Qualifications:
• Proven track record in software engineering with a focus on user experience.
• Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to effectively gather technical requirements from non-technical stakeholders.
• Proven ability to work both independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.
• Certifications related to Azure services or AI technologies is a plus, as is a bachelor's degree in computer science, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).
• Experience from setting up and maintaining CI/CD pipelines.
• Experience from working hands-on with generative AI technologies is a must.
• Fluency in English.
What We Offer:
• Opportunity to be part of a groundbreaking team in AI application development.
• A supportive, respectful, and diverse work environment.
• Active participation in strategic and roadmap discussions.
• Competitive salary and benefits. Så ansöker du
