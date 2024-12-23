Senior Software Engineer
Why Join Us?
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, France, the UK, China, and beyond.
To learn more about what we make possible, meet some of our customers or take a look at some of our solutions.
We're at an exciting stage in our journey-growing rapidly and expanding our Product & Development team in Stockholm to build a vibrant hub for innovation, product design, and technology. This is a unique opportunity to join a thriving organization where you can help shape the future of assistive communication, defining how we work and delivering impactful solutions for our users.
We are building a culture of empowered, collaborative teams who are passionate about helping individuals with disabilities find their voice and connect with the world. Our teams thrive on trust, collaboration, and a positive environment where everyone lead and contributes. We deeply understand the people we serve, empathize with their challenges, and use our expertise to make a real difference.
About the Role:
As a Senior Software Engineer for Web Solutions, you will bring deep technical knowledge and experience into a team of software, test automation and quality assurance engineers. You will routinely collaborate with your peers booth within your own and other software teams to ensure adherence to common software development standards and practices. In this role, you will:
Apply yourself to and drive software development efforts in our web-based solutions, in close collaboration with peers and team members.
Take initiatives in how to best maintain any existing web-based products
Take initiatives in building our new generation of web-based solutions
Build a common understanding within the development team with regards to design patterns, software solution structures, dependencies and interfaces to other systems
Take a leading role in the team's planning and prioritization together with stakeholders
Ensure software meets all requirements of quality, security, maintainability, extensibility etc
What We're Looking For:
A bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, engineering, or a related field.
5+ years of experience with web-based and .NET-based backend systems.
Proven ability to build, deliver, and maintain new and existing web solutions.
Full-stack expertise, particularly in .NET and web development.
Experience in designing and deploying full-stack web solutions, including installed applications.
Familiarity with deployment platforms for web solutions and cloud-based operations (preferably Microsoft Azure).
Strong knowledge of databases and modeling techniques.
Understanding of software quality assurance principles.
Our Values:
At Tobii Dynavox, our mission guides what we do, and our values guide us in how we do it. Across the organization, we are committed to being Collaborative, Considerate, Curious and Courageous. We build a trusting environment where every team member prioritizes our customers with empathy and insight. Bold ideas and learning lead to impactful solutions. Driven by curiosity, we continuously challenge the status quo to create meaningful, customer-focused solutions for our customers.
What We Offer:
At Tobii Dynavox, we believe in empowering individuals - including our employees - to reach their full potential. Here's what makes us unique:
Purpose-Driven Work: Join a company that transforms lives by giving a voice to those with communication challenges. Every day, your work makes a meaningful and concrete impact.
"Yes, and..." Flexibility: Build a rewarding career AND enjoy time with loved ones. We offer flexible work options so you don't have to choose between personal and professional goals.
Growth and Development: Whether you're advancing your skills or growing your career, we invest in your future with training, learning opportunities, and internal growth paths.
Inclusive and Supportive Culture: Work in a collaborative, caring environment where diversity and individuality are valued. You'll feel connected to both your team and our global community.
