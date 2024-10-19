Senior Software Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About the team
The Volvo Cars Car Configurator team is seeking a Senior Fullstack Engineer with a passion for developing efficient, scalable, and user-friendly interfaces. The ideal candidate should have a deep understanding of React, NextJS, and server-side rendering. Our application serves millions of customers monthly across 80+ countries around the world. When a customer needs to customise a new car on volvocars.com, that's where we come in. Help us bring the best possible shopping experience to Volvo customers!
What you will do
* Develop and maintain highly reliable and scalable web applications using React and NextJS.
* Implement server-side rendering to improve the performance and user experience of our web applications.
* Write comprehensive unit tests and end-to-end tests to ensure the robustness and reliability of the frontend applications.
* Collaborate with the backend team to integrate APIs and services.
* Participate in code reviews to maintain a high-quality codebase.
Leadership Responsibilities
* Take ownership of projects from conception to production deployment.
* Communicate effectively with team members, stakeholders, and clients to ensure requirements are met and to discuss any potential challenges.
* Collaborate with various stakeholders, including product managers, designers, and backend engineers, to ensure that the frontend applications align with the company's goals.
* Provide and refactor a code base that enables the other engineers on the team.
* Lead technical initiatives or coach and mentor other engineers to own features from start to finish themselves.
* Balance tech-debt vs delivering value.
You and your Skills
* Proven experience as a Frontend Engineer or Fullstack JavaScript/TypeScript Engineer.
* Proficiency in React, NextJS, TypeScript and server-side rendering.
* Experience with frontend testing frameworks and strategies, such as Playwright and Storybook.
* Strong leadership skills and the ability to take ownership of projects.
* Excellent communication and collaboration skills, including documentation and sharing knowledge with colleagues.
Bonus Points
* Familiarity with backend JavaScript frameworks and runtimes, such as Node.js and Bun.
* Experience with cloud infrastructure in AWS/Azure or similar.
* Container orchestration engines, e.g. Kubernetes.
* GraphQL.
* Content Distribution Networks, e.g. Akamai.
* A passion for vehicles and the car industry!
* Leading technical initiatives in a collaborative fashion.
Location: Stockholm, Hybrid
Want to know more? We hope so
We welcome you to apply in english before 19th October the latest. We will go through applications on a regular basis. Please apply through the provided link. Applications submitted via email will not be retained or taken into consideration.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-20
