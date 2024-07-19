Senior Software Engineer
2024-07-19
This will be us - your colleagues within Digital Delivery
Digital Delivery is a new function within Volvo Group Digital & IT. It has the ambition to identify and execute on new digital initiatives in tight collaboration with TD/BAs and Group Functions as well as modernize and transform our existing solutions into products and to secure agile ways of working across the whole Digital Delivery function.
Together with our digital talents, we will work on solution design and deliveries to improve business performance and create value at scale for Volvo Group. Included in our mission is to drive an efficient Volvo Group Digital & IT interface and Portfolio Management for the TD/BAs and Group Functions.
We collaborate with other parts of the organization, both in Volvo Group Digital & IT, with TD/BAs and Group Functions. We foster an environment where ideas, thoughts and opinions can be shared. We are team players with clear common ambitions, and we win together.
Who are you?
You are passionate about engineering best practices, advocating for clean code, and automating routine tasks. Comfortable working in agile environments, embracing change and continuous improvement. Your transparent, committed, and reliable nature builds trust among colleagues and customers. You have a strong desire to learn and adapt to new technologies, thriving in a changing world. Possessing excellent design and problem-solving skills is second nature to you.
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, you will bring:
Essential Requirements:
• Proven experience as a .NET/C# Developer or Application Developer
• Familiarity with the ASP.NET framework, SQL Server and design/architectural patterns, Knowledge of API styles, including REST and GraphQL.
• Knowledge of at least one of the .NET languages (e.g. C#, .Net Core),Entity Framework.
• Strong experience with Databases like SQL. Create, improve and maintain SQL stored procedures, queries and functions. Understanding query and execution plans to be able to further refine and Optimize.
• Understanding of design patterns, SOLID principles, and unit testing practices.
• Understanding of Agile methodologies.
• Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills.
• Fluent in English
You have relevant education or work experience within the areas of software engineering or similar.
Nice to Have:
• Knowledge of WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) is a Plus.
• Experience with authentication and authorization mechanisms like Microsoft Entra authentication and OAuth2.
• Familiarity with CI/CD tools such as Azure DevOps or GitHub Actions.
• Proficiency in source control and versioning systems like Git.
• Experience with logging, monitoring, and diagnostics in cloud environments.
Your Mission If You Accept It
• Write clean, testable, scalable code using .NET programming languages.
• Always be up to date with technological developments and be proactive about the developments to be implemented to avoid any risk of technical debt.
• Review and refactor code.
• Implementing business logic and developing APIs and services
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
• Emphasis on work-life balance for personal and professional development
• Immersive experience in an agile and international DevSecOps environment
• Abundant growth and career opportunities
• Potential to work globally or cross-functionally.
• Regular interactions within the team
• Attractive work environment fostering collaboration on business-critical solutions.
• Friendly atmosphere with highly skilled colleagues
• Strong and experienced team driven by teamwork and mutual improvement.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
Have some questions? Please feel free to contact hiring manager:
Karan veer Singhkaran.veer.singh@volvo.com
Last application date: 18/08/2024
