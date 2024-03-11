Senior Software Engineer
2024-03-11
We are looking for a talented Senior C++ Developer to join one of the world's biggest live game franchises - Candy Crush!
Your role within the Kingdom
If you want to create amazing user experiences and entertainment for millions of players to enjoy on the go then this is the right job for you. Together with your colleagues, you will create and maintain one of our biggest live titles. You will specify, design, build and implement existing and new game features. As part of the development team you will enjoy a creative, challenging and collaborative environment where your ideas will be every bit as valued as your programming expertise.
Your responsibilities will include:
Design, architect, implement and test game features
Take an active part in game creation
Maintain and optimize new and existing game features
Deliver high quality and well-structured code
Share knowledge and help colleagues
Skills to create thrills:
You have great passion for programming and are committed to quality and polish. You are genuinely excited about making games - whether you have done so professionally already or are looking to join the industry! As a developer you are also analytical and naturally curious about understanding the entire tech stack. And, of course, you'll need to know what makes a good game. Other skills include:
Proven experience within software development
You enjoy working in C++
Excellent teamwork skills, flexibility, and ability to handle multiple tasks
Passion for software development
Bonus points
Previous experience in game development
Experience with Android or iOS development
Experience in working with memory / performance critical applications Så ansöker du
