Senior Software Engineer
2023-04-10
Are you our new Senior Software Engineer in Computer Vision?
Are you interested in making the world a safer place while working with both smart and friendly co-workers as well as challenging technology? Do you have an interest in computer vision and tracking? Do you believe in autonomous vehicles and the benefits of such products and technologies can bring? Do you want to contribute to maintaining a culture where co-workers will flourish?
Qualcomm is an American multinational corporation known for their creation of semiconductors, software, and services related to wireless technology. We belong to the Automotive branch who delivers the Snapdragon Digital Chassis. It is a set of cloud-connected platforms for telematics and connectivity, the digital cockpit and driver assistance and autonomy.
One of these platforms is the Snapdragon Ride Platform - Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) platforms built around low-power, high-performance System on a Chip (SoC) platforms, flexible vision solutions and an SDK for simulation and continuous learning. The Snapdragon Ride Platform and SDK are supporting automakers to build cars that are connected to networks, the cloud, other cars, pedestrians, traffic, and infrastructure systems. The Snapdragon Ride Platform is at the forefront of the intelligent and connected automotive transformation, gaining momentum with global automakers and Tier 1 suppliers worldwide. Collaborations include OEMs like BMW and Cadillac - luxury automotive companies poised to lead the intelligently connected automotive revolution.
We are responsible for developing the vision solutions for the Snapdragon Ride Platform. We have a mix of experience from juniors to co-workers that have worked with vision perception for over a decade, although we have changed mail domains a couple of times - most recently from Arriver.
In Sweden we consist of around 520 colleagues situated in Linköping, Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Lund.
We are looking for an Engineer with a PhD or Master of Science in image- or signal processing or equivalent area.
We work in cross functional agile teams consisting of 5-8 members developing functions into our Perception Products. While each team member contributes with their own skills and experience, the team cooperates to perform the different steps in development. The teams are responsible for all steps in development, including system design, defining requirements, implementation, and verification.
Our teams innovate at the frontiers of engineering in camera calibration using technologies such as machine learning, tracking and 3D reconstruction.
What you'll do?
We are looking for you who have a great interest in Computer Vision & Software Development. We work mainly in C, C++ and Python.
In your daily work you will be involved in several of the following tasks:
Algorithm development within the area of signal and image processing
Software development for target HW in C & C++
Development of system and SW tests
In each of our teams, we:
Drive our own features, with refining and planning
Exploring new ideas and experiment for the benefit of the product
Influencing the product and your work by giving input to the product backlog and by selecting the upcoming tasks for your team.
Develop your and the organization's expertise within a certain technical domain via Communities of Practice
What you'll bring:
As a person we are looking for you who have a high motivation and a "can do"-attitude to strengthen our delivery in ongoing and upcoming collaborative driving projects.
To succeed in this position, you have a PhD or Master of Science in image- or signal processing, computer science or equivalent area
We would also like to see that you have 3-5 year of work experience in one or several of:
Machine learning and Algorithm development and/or software and system level testing
Software development, preferably in C, C++ and Python
Computer vision & image processing
It is also beneficial with experience from:
SW-architecture
Functional safety
Test driven SW-development
Requirement work on system and component level
We also believe you have an analytical ability and high-quality awareness. As a person, you can lead your own work and the team forward.
You are fluent in English.
What we offer?
We are building the future of automotive tech, but we are also building our team's expertise and future opportunities. That means not just giving people unique opportunities to work on incredibly interesting, challenging, and rewarding projects, but also providing them coaching and mentoring.
Our culture embodies respect, openness, and courage. We believe in realizing the full potential of individuals by working in teams consisting of different competences, experiences, and background.
We offer a workplace where you contribute to the development of cutting-edge technology, as well as;
An important role in one of the most expansive technical fields
An environment that enables your personal growth and innovative mindset
A workplace with a passion for delivering on customer promises and excellence in our way of working
A global environment with colleagues and customers all around the world
Arriver appreciates the value that comes with diverse teams and strives for a good balance between both gender and age as well as ethnicity and cultural diversity.
Location: Stockholm
Last application date: 2023-02-10
Employment condition: Permanent, full time
Starting date: According to agreement
Contact information: If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, please contact Hiring Managers Johannes af Rolén, johannes.af-rolen@arriver.com
